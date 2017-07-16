  • Search form

Saudi Haj minister inspects institutions in preparation for Haj 2017

YUSUF MOHAMMED |
Minister of Haj and Umrah Mohammed Salih bin Taher Bentin starts inspection and field visits in preparation for the coming Haj season. (SPA)
MADINAH: Minister of Haj and Umrah Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Bentin has started inspection and field visits, as well as preparatory meetings with the board of directors for Tawafa owners in preparation for the coming Haj season.
Bentin started by visiting the National Tawafa Establishment for Pilgrims of Arab Countries and the General Syndicate of Cars in Um Al-Joud in Makkah to ensure their readiness and follow up on early preparations for the Haj season this year.
He explored strategies to develop services offered to pilgrims, including reception, grouping, transportation, accommodation, food and awareness.
The number of Arab pilgrims is expected to reach 280,000 from 19 Arab countries, who will be received by 121 field offices with more than 1,500 employees.
The minister then visited the headquarters of the General Syndicate of Cars and met with Abdulrahman bin Mayouf Al-Harbi, the syndicate’s general president.
Bentin viewed its operational plans and preparations for the Haj season. The syndicate and its affiliated companies have a fleet of more than 16,000 vehicles that are provided by 27 companies.
The minister also discussed mechanisms to develop the process of transporting pilgrims.
He was accompanied by Hussein bin Naser Al-Sharef, undersecretary for Haj affairs, Mohammed bin Hamid Al-Klaibi, acting undersecretary for Umrah affairs, Mohammed Ahmad Oqada, acting director general for the ministry’s branch in Makkah, and leading personalities from the ministry.
