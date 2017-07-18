  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi research institute successfully converts manned aircraft into drone

ARAB NEWS |
The drone squadron can be used in the military field and it allows operational flexibility. (SPA)

RIYADH: King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) has announced the success of its specialists in converting a manned aircraft into a drone.
Prince Dr. Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed, the KACST president, announced the successful field test of the drone named “Al-Nawras,” which has many strategic advantages.
He explained that a squadron of three Al-Nawras drones have successfully been flying through one control room to carry out joint missions; these strategic drones can fly up to 30 hours.
The KACST president also said that creating this kind of advanced technology is one of KACST’s projects toward meeting the goals of both the National Transformation Program 2020 and Vision 2030.
He further said that drones which perform joint missions can be used as an air station to transfer large amounts of information from aircraft to ground operating stations to cover large distances; they are equipped with day and night high-resolution cameras; and can also carry different loads and navigate by satellite.
The drone squadron can be used in the military field and it allows operational flexibility so that one drone can conduct aerial photography while a second drone can jam frequencies, as a third carries out tactical missions.

