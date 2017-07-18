Saudi Cabinet: Kingdom’s firm stand to combat terrorism stressed

JEDDAH: King Salman has stressed the Kingdom’s firm stand with all its potentials to combat terrorism and dry up its sources.

Addressing the Cabinet session on Monday at Al-Salaam Palace in Jeddah, King Salman appreciated the role of the US in leading the global coalition to fight and eliminate the Daesh terrorist organization.

In this context, King Salman congratulated Iraqi Premier Haider Al-Abbadi on their victory over Daesh in Mosul.

The Cabinet then explored recent developments and, in this context, lauded the joint statement issued by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and Bahrain and their continuation of their current measures until the Qatari authorities are committed to meeting all demands requested by the four countries that will achieve stability and security in the region.

The Cabinet welcomed the resolutions adopted by the 48th ordinary session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers in Cairo, and their emphasis on solidarity to confront terrorism and dry up its sources as well as the need to continue efforts and coordination at regional and global levels to defeat and stamp it out.

Also at the regional level, the Cabinet expressed deep concern over the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli occupation authorities which, the Cabinet said, constituted a flagrant offense to Muslim sentiments around the world. Such an act is a dangerous development that will further complicate the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, it said.

The Cabinet called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility and put an end to such practices.

The Cabinet expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the terror acts in Egypt and Pakistan.

On the local front, the Cabinet considered the granting of an honorary doctorate in the field of serving the Holy Qur’an by Imam Mohammed Islamic University to King Salman an appreciation for his efforts and ongoing support for the Holy Qur’an and his services to Islam.

The Cabinet praised the activities of the 11th session of Souq Okaz under the theme of “Okaz Renewable Creativity” and supervised by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.

Later, the Cabinet approved a series of decisions.

• The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the area of satellite and space communication between the Saudi Ministry of Defense and the Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat).

• The Cabinet approved another memorandum of understanding for cooperation in tourism between Saudi Commission of Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and Malaysian Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

• The Cabinet approved a memo of understanding for industrial cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Natural Resources and Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply.

• The Cabinet approved a memo of understanding for cooperation in labor and human resources between the Saudi and Malaysian governments.

• The Cabinet approved a memo of understanding for technical cooperation between the Saudi Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and the Geneva-based International Organization for Migration (IOM).

• The Cabinet approved the financial regulations of the municipal councils.

