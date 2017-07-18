  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 55 min 55 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Turkey’s Erdogan plans Gulf trip on July 23-24 — Turkish presidency

Middle-East

Turkey’s Erdogan plans Gulf trip on July 23-24 — Turkish presidency

Reuters |
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attempted coup at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2017. (REUTERS)
ANKARA: Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan is planning to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar on July 23-24, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.
Erdogan has been a staunch ally of Qatar in its dispute with Gulf Arab neighbors. He criticized a list of demands by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt to end sanctions they imposed on Doha last month over allegations Qatar funds terrorist groups and is allied to their arch-foe Iran.
Qatar denies the accusations.
ANKARA: Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan is planning to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar on July 23-24, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.
Erdogan has been a staunch ally of Qatar in its dispute with Gulf Arab neighbors. He criticized a list of demands by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt to end sanctions they imposed on Doha last month over allegations Qatar funds terrorist groups and is allied to their arch-foe Iran.
Qatar denies the accusations.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Turkey’s Erdogan plans Gulf trip on July 23-24 — Turkish presidency

ANKARA: Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan is planning to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar on...

US, British volunteer fighters in forward role in Daesh battle

RAQQA: Hunkered down in sniper positions on the top floor of an abandoned building in the Syrian...

Turkey’s Erdogan plans Gulf trip on July 23-24 — Turkish presidency
US, British volunteer fighters in forward role in Daesh battle
Obstacles mount in fight to aid Syrians stranded near Jordan
Iranian president’s brother freed on bail: media
Amnesty International says justice a stranger in Turkey
Former FC Barcelona exec accused of taking bribes to help Qatar get votes as 2020 World Cup host
Latest News
US announces new Iran sanctions over ballistic missiles, terrorism support: State Department
166 views
Air India plans to offer voluntary retirement for a third of its 40,000 staff
277 views
VIDEO: Lorry explodes in ball of flames after clipping stationary vehicle
233 views
Anti-Muslim incidents soar in US as Trump presidency begins
223 views
Jeddah’s top coffee houses for the ultimate caffeine kick
215 views
UK doctors remove 27 contact lenses from woman’s eye
1733 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR