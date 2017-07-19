100-year-old Saudi student benefits from literacy campaign in Bisha

JEDDAH: Yahya bin Fayie Al-Reethi, a 100-year-old resident of Bisha, returned to school this summer to benefit from a literacy campaign at Al-Sada Center.

Yahya is one of the 900 male and female beneficiaries of the campaign. Despite his health condition, he remains enthusiastic about learning. He confirmed that learning to read and write was his ultimate dream, and today, his dream came true when he started to read verses of the Holy Qur’an.

The summer campaign will continue its efforts for two months under the supervision of more than 30 teachers.

Yahya Al-Qahtani, another student, expressed his pleasure in attending the school and learning to read and write, hailing the efforts of the department of education for providing supplies and other programs of education.

His colleague, Ibrahim bin Ahmad Saeed Faraj, was seen carrying his books and heading to the classroom saying,“I left my farm and plow to take advantage of this valuable opportunity and join my brothers and colleagues in the classroom and learn how to read and write.”