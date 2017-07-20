Lebanese army ‘taking all measures’ against terror threat at Syrian border

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army is taking “all necessary measures” to protect towns near the border with Syria from terrorists operating in the area, the commander of the country’s armed forces has said.

Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun on Wednesday inspected the military forces in the areas around Jaroud Arsal.

The barren area in the mountains between Syria and Lebanon has been a base of operations for insurgents fighting in the Syrian civil war, including members of Daesh and the group formerly known as Al-Nusra Front.

Aoun stressed the need to take “all necessary measures to protect border towns and villages and ensure the safety of their residents against any terrorist violations.”

He confirmed the army’s ability and determination to deter terrorist organizations, stressing that the army “was able to protect Lebanon in its most difficult situations, and would continue doing so regardless of the price… We don’t listen to all critical voices that want to jeopardize our ability to do our sacred role.”

The local mayor released a statement calling upon “Syrians in camps around the area… to stick to their tents and houses in cases of emergency, and not appear armed in any case. Otherwise, they will be held accountable.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri said on Tuesday that the army would carry out an operation in the border area.

Speaking in the Parliament, Al-Hariri described the operation planned for Jaroud Arsal as carefully studied, the National News Agency reported. The government had given the army the “freedom” to act, he added.

Syrian regime warplanes have been intensifying strikes in the area, local residents said.

Abu Omar, one of the residents, said: “This is the first time the hits take place in the morning and evening, indicating that the battle Hezbollah wants to wage against the Syrian militants in Arsal ... is approaching.”

