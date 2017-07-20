Cloudy, hot weather expected over much of Kingdom

Rain prevailed in Saudi Arabia's southwestern province of Najran on Tuesday and Wednesday, a welcome respite from the heat wave sweeping many parts of the Kingdom. The General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection says cloudy weather and possible thunderstorms are also expected other southwestern provinces. (SPA)

JEDDAH: The General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection expects cloudy weather on Wednesday, with a chance of thunderstorms in Asir, Jazan, Baha and Taif.

The weather will be hot in most areas, and very hot in the east and northeast of the Kingdom.

Surface winds that stir dust and earth will become active and block horizontal vision in the Northern Borders Region, Al-Qasim, western parts of Riyadh and the southern Red Sea coast.

Surface winds on the Red Sea will be north to northwesterly with a speed of 20-40 km per hour. Waves will be moderate at a height of 1-2 meters.

Winds in the Arabian Gulf will be south to southeasterly with a speed of 10-35 km per hour. Waves will be 1-1.5 meters high.

