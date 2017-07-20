  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Cloudy, hot weather expected over much of Kingdom

ARAB NEWS |
Rain prevailed in Saudi Arabia's southwestern province of Najran on Tuesday and Wednesday, a welcome respite from the heat wave sweeping many parts of the Kingdom. The General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection says cloudy weather and possible thunderstorms are also expected other southwestern provinces. (SPA)
JEDDAH: The General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection expects cloudy weather on Wednesday, with a chance of thunderstorms in Asir, Jazan, Baha and Taif.
The weather will be hot in most areas, and very hot in the east and northeast of the Kingdom.
Surface winds that stir dust and earth will become active and block horizontal vision in the Northern Borders Region, Al-Qasim, western parts of Riyadh and the southern Red Sea coast.
Surface winds on the Red Sea will be north to northwesterly with a speed of 20-40 km per hour. Waves will be moderate at a height of 1-2 meters.
Winds in the Arabian Gulf will be south to southeasterly with a speed of 10-35 km per hour. Waves will be 1-1.5 meters high.
JEDDAH: The General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection expects cloudy weather on Wednesday, with a chance of thunderstorms in Asir, Jazan, Baha and Taif.
The weather will be hot in most areas, and very hot in the east and northeast of the Kingdom.
Surface winds that stir dust and earth will become active and block horizontal vision in the Northern Borders Region, Al-Qasim, western parts of Riyadh and the southern Red Sea coast.
Surface winds on the Red Sea will be north to northwesterly with a speed of 20-40 km per hour. Waves will be moderate at a height of 1-2 meters.
Winds in the Arabian Gulf will be south to southeasterly with a speed of 10-35 km per hour. Waves will be 1-1.5 meters high.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Vaccination rules for Haj pilgrims announced

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has issued the vaccination and health requirements for pilgrims applying for...

Saudia lifts electronics ban on its aircraft

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the Kingdom’s national carrier, said it has lifted the ban...

Vaccination rules for Haj pilgrims announced
Saudia lifts electronics ban on its aircraft
Cloudy, hot weather expected over much of Kingdom
Wanted man in Qatif turns himself in
Saudi sources: Miniskirt model Kholoud released without charges
Haramain high-speed train arrives in Jeddah for first time
Latest News
Vaccination rules for Haj pilgrims announced
Saudia lifts electronics ban on its aircraft
Cloudy, hot weather expected over much of Kingdom
Lebanese army ‘taking all measures’ against terror threat at Syrian border
21 views
Wanted man in Qatif turns himself in
70 views
Trump ends CIA arms support for anti-Assad Syria rebels — US officials
123 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR