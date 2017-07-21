  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi national linked to Asir mosque bomber goes on trial

ARAB NEWS |
This file photo shows security forces gathered outside the Special Emergency Forces Mosque in Asir province minutes after it was hit by a suicide bomber in August 2015.

RIYADH: A Saudi national charged with supporting Daesh and of covering up for the mastermind of a 2015 terror attack has gone on trial in the capital.
Riyadh’s Specialized Criminal Court is hearing the case of the defendant’s alleged ties with Saeed Ayed Saeed Al-Deir Al-Shahrani, who was linked to the terrorist bombing of the Special Emergency Forces Mosque in Asir.
The attack in August 2015 killed 15 people and injured 33 others.
Al-Shahrani, who is the defendant’s uncle, was killed along with three others during a police raid in Makkah in May 2016.
The defendant currently on trial is also accused of pronouncing the security forces as non-believers, advising his brother to leave the military, and possessing guns and live ammunition without a license.
Other charges include sharing tweets in support of Daesh and possessing pornographic photos, combat videos and unauthorized books.
The judge presiding over the case granted the defendant a grace period to submit his defense.

