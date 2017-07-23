KAICIID, UN Office on Genocide Prevention sign MoU

RIYADH: The King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) and the UN Office on Genocide Prevention have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support religious institutions in enhancing global peace and coexistence, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

KAICIID Secretary-General Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muammar, and the special adviser to the UN secretary-general on genocide prevention, Adama Dieng, signed the MoU in New York.

The partnership aims to combat violence and hatred, minimize exploitation of religion to justify crimes, and promote coexistence and understanding.

The two organizations have agreed to organize international conferences and meetings.

They will also conduct research and studies on situations in targeted areas, in a bid to develop plans to strengthen peace and dialogue in accordance with international best practices.

Bin Muammar welcomed the deal, and said religious leaders and institutions have an essential role in dealing with racism, extremism and sectarianism, as they have often put an end to conflicts and supported tolerance.

He said the partnership’s success will come via activation of the role of religious institutions.

Dieng said KAICIID has supported the UN Office on Genocide Prevention for more than two years.

“The memorandum will strengthen this partnership and enhance our goal to curb crimes against humanity worldwide,” he added.