Corporate News

Huawei Nova 2 Plus smartphone available for pre-order in KSA

The smartphone has many photography applications for every scenario, such as low-light optimization, beautification and portrait mode.
Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia has announced that the Huawei Nova 2 Plus smartphone will be available for pre-order at selected outlets across the Kingdom starting Thursday until July 27.
Smartphone users are demanding increasingly high-quality photography experiences — especially for their selfies. The new phone’s 20-megapixel front camera, combined with Huawei’s 3D facial recognition and optimized beauty 4.0 deliver crisp and clear portraits.
It has a 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel rear dual camera supporting optical zoom and Bokeh effects. The smartphone has many photography applications for every scenario, such as low-light optimization, beautification and portrait mode. A number of fun camera features have been included too — such as the ability to shoot with hand gestures.
The company said Huawei Nova 2 Plus’ design is a testament to the power of creativity and innovation. From the 5.5-inch screen, to the metallic unibody measuring 6.9 mm, special attention has been given to all aspects of the Huawei Nova 2 Plus to ensure they appeal to, and fit, the busy lifestyles of young consumers.
Huawei Nova 2 Plus is equipped with a Huawei Kirin 659 chipset, with a CPU clock speed up to 2.36GHz. With EMUI 5.1 and Android 7.0, the phone will not lag over time. In addition to quick charging, Huawei Nova 2 Plus has enhanced charging performance with 18W rapid charging solutions. Its 3,340 mAh battery can be fully charged in 105 minutes, and 39 percent in just 30 minutes.
Huawei Nova 2 Plus will be available in Saudi Arabia on July 27 in Graphite Black, Prestige Gold and Aurora Blue, with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and priced at SR1299 ($346). Users, who pre-order, starting Thursday, will receive a special gift.
