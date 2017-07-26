Seven years in jail, 10-year travel ban for Saudi Daesh supporter

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Jeddah issued a preliminary ruling confirming the conviction of a Saudi citizen on charges including supporting the Daesh terrorist organization and its activities.

He is also facing charges of planning to travel to the conflict zone in Syria and join the terrorist organization; there, he was plotting to carry out a suicide operation.

He was also convicted of other charges that included preparing, sending and storing material that would harm the public through his tweets on the social networking site Twitter; his tweets included insults of the rulers. He also followed a number of Twitter accounts of those who agree with his extremist beliefs.

He was also in contact with two persons who urged him to join the ranks of Daesh. He was also found guilty of taking cannabis and prohibited drugs.

The court sentenced him to 10 years in prison from the date of his arrest.

The mobile device in his possession at the time of this lawsuit was confiscated.

The court ordered his Twitter account be closed in addition to preventing him from tweeting for five years after his release from prison.

The penalty also includes 70 lashes for taking cannabis, and prevents him from traveling outside the Kingdom for 10 years after his release from prison.

