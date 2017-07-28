  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Coalition forces in Yemen appoint Col. Turki Al-Maliki as their official spokesman

ARAB NEWS
Col. Turki bin Saleh Al-Maliki. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Coalition forces in Yemen on Thursday announced the appointment of Col. Turki bin Saleh Al-Malki as their new spokesperson, replacing Maj. Gen. Ahmad Al-Assiri.
The coalition leadership said it will continue to transparently and openly communicate about its military campaign to support the legitimate government of Yemen.
Al-Malki will hold regular press conferences, and will be available to all local, regional and international media.
He was born in Taif in 1974, and received his bachelor’s degree in air sciences from King Faisal Air Academy with distinction in 1997. He earned a master’s degree in military studies in 2015.
Al-Malki undertook his studies in aviation at the American Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, where he completed training in T-34, T-39 and T-2 aircraft.
He graduated in 2000 and worked at King Abdul Aziz Air Base on F-15S aircraft in Dhahran, and at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait.
Al-Malki then worked in the planning and operations unit at air force command.
During his military service he undertook numerous courses, including in F-15S aircraft, electronic warfare, airspace management and operations, defense operations, prevention against weapons of mass destruction, international humanitarian law and armed conflicts.
