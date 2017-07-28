  • Search form

Middle-East

Jordan says to bar Israel envoy until shooting probed

AFP
Mourners carry the body of 17-year-old Mohammed Jawawdeh, who was killed on the weekend when he attacked a security guard at the Israeli embassy compound in the Jordanian capital with a screwdriver, during his funeral in Amman. (AFP)
AMMAN: Jordan will not allow the return of Israel’s ambassador until the shooting of two Jordanians by an embassy security guard has been properly investigated, a government official said Friday.
“Jordan will not allow ambassador Einat Shlein or the rest of the embassy staff to return until a thorough investigation has been opened” into Sunday’s shooting, the official said.
On Thursday, King Abdullah II called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try the guard, who flew home on Monday night with other embassy officials after being briefly questioned by Jordanian investigators.


