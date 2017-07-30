  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 5 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Passport Department ready to facilitate pilgrims’ entry

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Hajj pilgrims congregate on Jabal Al-Rahma in Arafat. (File photo)
JEDDAH: Maj. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Yahya, the director of the General Directorate of Passports, inspected the pilgrimage halls at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah.
Al-Yahya was accompanied by the deputy commander of the Passport Authority for Hajj Affairs, Maj. Khalid bin Fahd Al-Jaid, and other officials.
Al-Yahya said that “the passport department at Jeddah airport is supported by qualified human cadres and advanced technical equipment to facilitate entry procedures for the pilgrims.”
At the end of the tour, the director general urged all employees to exert the utmost efforts and to ensure accuracy in the implementation of procedures that serve pilgrims.
Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, the deputy minister of Makkah region, on Sunday inspected the Hajj terminal complex at Jeddah airport, during which he was briefed on preparations and services provided for this season’s pilgrims.
Pilgrims will benefit from 13 projects undertaken by the Development Authority of Makkah and the holy sites (MMDA), and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
These projects include pedestrian bridges, toilets, train gates and many others, and will accommodate pilgrims from all over the world.
According to Okaz newspaper, the holy sites are witnessing great efforts being exerted to complete a number of projects, especially since only 38 days are left before the arrival of pilgrims to the sprawling tent city of Mina.
Trial train trips have been operated on a daily basis over the past months, to make sure of the trains’ security, safety and readiness.
The Malaysian company operating the Mashaer Railway network is now offering temporary jobs for young Saudis. Saudis willing to work for a period of 8 days during the Hajj season this year can now apply.
The MMDA has achieved 60 percent of a project aiming to separate pedestrians climbing Jabal Al-Rahmah Mountain from the Iranian pilgrims’ camps in Arafat. The MMDA and the workers on site are in a race against time, as they want pilgrims to benefit from this project during this year’s Hajj season.
JEDDAH: Maj. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Yahya, the director of the General Directorate of Passports, inspected the pilgrimage halls at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah.
Al-Yahya was accompanied by the deputy commander of the Passport Authority for Hajj Affairs, Maj. Khalid bin Fahd Al-Jaid, and other officials.
Al-Yahya said that “the passport department at Jeddah airport is supported by qualified human cadres and advanced technical equipment to facilitate entry procedures for the pilgrims.”
At the end of the tour, the director general urged all employees to exert the utmost efforts and to ensure accuracy in the implementation of procedures that serve pilgrims.
Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, the deputy minister of Makkah region, on Sunday inspected the Hajj terminal complex at Jeddah airport, during which he was briefed on preparations and services provided for this season’s pilgrims.
Pilgrims will benefit from 13 projects undertaken by the Development Authority of Makkah and the holy sites (MMDA), and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
These projects include pedestrian bridges, toilets, train gates and many others, and will accommodate pilgrims from all over the world.
According to Okaz newspaper, the holy sites are witnessing great efforts being exerted to complete a number of projects, especially since only 38 days are left before the arrival of pilgrims to the sprawling tent city of Mina.
Trial train trips have been operated on a daily basis over the past months, to make sure of the trains’ security, safety and readiness.
The Malaysian company operating the Mashaer Railway network is now offering temporary jobs for young Saudis. Saudis willing to work for a period of 8 days during the Hajj season this year can now apply.
The MMDA has achieved 60 percent of a project aiming to separate pedestrians climbing Jabal Al-Rahmah Mountain from the Iranian pilgrims’ camps in Arafat. The MMDA and the workers on site are in a race against time, as they want pilgrims to benefit from this project during this year’s Hajj season.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia calls for holistic approach to counter terrorism

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has called for a holistic and comprehensive approach to deal with the...

Passport Department ready to facilitate pilgrims’ entry

JEDDAH: Maj. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Yahya, the director of the General Directorate of...

Saudi Arabia calls for holistic approach to counter terrorism
Passport Department ready to facilitate pilgrims’ entry
Deal to localize renewable energy technologies signed
Six-month jail sentence, SR50,000 fine for unauthorized foreign workers
Saudi envoy underscores strong ties with Jordan
Bahri leads push for Kingdom’s entry to IMO executive council
Latest News
Over 22,000 evacuated as fire hits Spain music festival
21 views
China military parade marks 90th anniversary of PLA
26 views
Typhoon injures over 81 in Taiwan, traps dozens
68 views
Trump vows he won’t let China ‘do nothing’ on N. Korea
171 views
Australia foils 'terror plot' to bring down airplane
124 views
More than 10,000 Syrians in Lebanon border area set to return
394 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR