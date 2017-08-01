King Salman to host 1,000 families of Egyptian martyrs in performing Hajj

CAIRO: A thousand families of Egyptian security forces who have lost their lives defending their homeland will be performing Hajj this year as guests of King Salman, the Saudi ambassador to Cairo said on Monday.

Ambassador Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan said King Salman has issued instructions to the concerned agencies to make the necessary arrangements for the pilgrims to be able to perform Hajj smoothly.

Qattan said the hosting comes “in appreciation from the King for the families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives to defend their homeland.”

CAIRO: A thousand families of Egyptian security forces who have lost their lives defending their homeland will be performing Hajj this year as guests of King Salman, the Saudi ambassador to Cairo said on Monday.

Ambassador Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan said King Salman has issued instructions to the concerned agencies to make the necessary arrangements for the pilgrims to be able to perform Hajj smoothly.

Qattan said the hosting comes “in appreciation from the King for the families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives to defend their homeland.”