Etihad Airways introduces Boeing 787 from Abu Dhabi to Beirut

Etihad Airways has introduced the Boeing 787-9 to its scheduled daily service from Abu Dhabi to Beirut.

The new 787 Dreamliner service replaces the Airbus A321 aircraft previously operating the airline’s EY535/EY538 flights to and from the Lebanese capital. The Boeing 787-9 features Etihad Airways’ next-generation business and economy class cabins and is configured with 299 seats — 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

Mohammad Al-Bulooki, Etihad Airways executive commercial vice president, said: “Beirut was the first international destination served by Etihad Airways in 2003 and it is fitting that we introduce the state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner to this key market today. The new two-class 787-9 provides an increase of 125 seats per flight, with 4,186 weekly seats now offered in both directions. This reflects the strong demand to Lebanon from Abu Dhabi and the entire UAE, where a large Lebanese expatriate community resides.”

He added: “A significant proportion of our customers traveling to Lebanon originate in Australia, home to a considerable Lebanese Australian community, with the vast majority based in the Sydney area. They can now enjoy an upgraded, seamless flying experience, connecting from A380 services via Abu Dhabi onto 787 Dreamliners onwards to Beirut.”

Beirut flights now include a Norland-approved Flying Nanny in economy class to provide specialized care for families with young children.

The Business Studios offer direct aisle access, a fully-flat bed of up to 80.5 inches in length, and an increase of 20 percent in personal space. The Business Studio is equipped with an in-seat massage and pneumatic cushion control system which enables guests to adjust the firmness and comfort of their seat.

Each Business Studio has an 18-inch personal touch-screen TV with noise-cancelling headsets. Guests can also enjoy mobile connectivity, onboard wi-fi and seven satellite channels of live TV.

Economy Smart Seats have a “fixed wing” headrest, adjustable lumbar support, a seat width of approximately 19 inches and an 11.1-inch personal TV monitor on each seat.

The airline’s Boeing 787 fleet is equipped with the latest inflight entertainment system featuring over 750 hours of movies and programs, as well as hundreds of music choices and a selection of games for both adults and children.

Etihad Airways has introduced the Boeing 787-9 to its scheduled daily service from Abu Dhabi to Beirut.

The new 787 Dreamliner service replaces the Airbus A321 aircraft previously operating the airline’s EY535/EY538 flights to and from the Lebanese capital. The Boeing 787-9 features Etihad Airways’ next-generation business and economy class cabins and is configured with 299 seats — 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

Mohammad Al-Bulooki, Etihad Airways executive commercial vice president, said: “Beirut was the first international destination served by Etihad Airways in 2003 and it is fitting that we introduce the state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner to this key market today. The new two-class 787-9 provides an increase of 125 seats per flight, with 4,186 weekly seats now offered in both directions. This reflects the strong demand to Lebanon from Abu Dhabi and the entire UAE, where a large Lebanese expatriate community resides.”

He added: “A significant proportion of our customers traveling to Lebanon originate in Australia, home to a considerable Lebanese Australian community, with the vast majority based in the Sydney area. They can now enjoy an upgraded, seamless flying experience, connecting from A380 services via Abu Dhabi onto 787 Dreamliners onwards to Beirut.”

Beirut flights now include a Norland-approved Flying Nanny in economy class to provide specialized care for families with young children.

The Business Studios offer direct aisle access, a fully-flat bed of up to 80.5 inches in length, and an increase of 20 percent in personal space. The Business Studio is equipped with an in-seat massage and pneumatic cushion control system which enables guests to adjust the firmness and comfort of their seat.

Each Business Studio has an 18-inch personal touch-screen TV with noise-cancelling headsets. Guests can also enjoy mobile connectivity, onboard wi-fi and seven satellite channels of live TV.

Economy Smart Seats have a “fixed wing” headrest, adjustable lumbar support, a seat width of approximately 19 inches and an 11.1-inch personal TV monitor on each seat.

The airline’s Boeing 787 fleet is equipped with the latest inflight entertainment system featuring over 750 hours of movies and programs, as well as hundreds of music choices and a selection of games for both adults and children.