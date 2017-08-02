Saudia flies 80,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines is flying more than 80,000 Hajj pilgrims from the Iranian cities of Mashhad, Ahwaz and Tabriz.

The first group has already arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah, airline spokesman Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Tayyib said.

The remaining scheduled flights will arrive in the next few days in plans being implemented by the relevant agencies under the supervision of the Madinah Governorate.

The Passport Department in Madinah Region is making every effort to speedily finalize the entry of the Iranian pilgrims.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are keen to enable pilgrims to perform the rituals in comfort.

Earlier, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Salih Bentin confirmed the readiness of all sectors that provide service to pilgrims who are already ariving in Saudi Arabia.