Madinah set to serve Hajj pilgrims

JEDDAH: Madinah governorate has started implementing its plan to serve pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque during this year’s Hajj season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The plan of the governorate and its affiliated municipalities covers environmental health, markets, public hygiene, road safety, lighting and a 24-hour monitoring system throughout the Hajj season.

Mayor of the Madinah region, Mohammed bin Abdulhadi Al-Amri, said the plan will mobilize human and material resources to provide the highest level of service to pilgrims. The plan is being supported and followed up by Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman.

It takes into consideration the safety of pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque and its environs.

The plan also takes into account increased commercial activity, the number of pilgrims, speedy delivery of services, intensification of environmental health services, how to face the anticipated waste increase, combating commercial fraud, keeping streets tidy, and ensuring the safety and quality of food and water.

The plan will monitor roads used by pilgrims on a 24-hour basis, and stores’ compliance with required health certificates.

It entails operation of government and private slaughterhouses with strict controls on veterinary measures and air pollutants.

It also entails 24-hour readiness to treat emergencies, respond to police and civil defense requests, transport the dead, and operate and maintain lighting networks, tunnels and other facilities.

More than 356 workers are assigned in the central area on a three-shift system for 75 days. Workers and equipment are distributed in all municipalities to ensure proper implementation of work.

Store owners are under strict instruction to allocate waste compressors that can be transported to designated disposal areas.

The plan includes strict controls on hotels, food-processing plants and restaurants preparing meals for pilgrims.

Environmental health teams are assigned to monitor stations and rest houses located on highways passed by pilgrims on their way to Madinah.

The governorate and government agencies related to Hajj service providers are coordinating to iron out difficulties that may impede the progress of plans and programs, and the mobilization of human and material resources.