  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 33 sec ago

You are here

Corporate News

Dubai’s Enoc secures $500 million loan to fund local expansion

Arab News |
Emirates National Oil Company will use the $500 million to fund its local expansion in the next five years. (Reuters)

DUBAI: Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc) has obtained a $500 million credit facility from seven international and regional lenders to fund its local expansion in the next five years.
“Over the next five years, the group will focus on expanding capacities to support domestic energy demand in alignment with the Dubai Plan 2021 and in preparation for Expo 2020,” Saif Humaid Al-Falasi, the group CEO of Enoc, said in a statement.
Among Enoc’s projects include the $1 billion expansion of its Jebel Ali refinery, where an additional 12 storage tanks would be installed to increase the facility’s capacity by 50 percent to 210,000 barrels per day.
Enoc earlier said commercial production from the expanded refinery is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019, and the new tanks would have a storage capacity of 450,000 cubic meters of jet fuel, naphtha and petrol blends.
The Dubai energy company’s Project Falcon, a plan to link the Jebel Ali storage facilities via pipeline to Al Maktoum International Airport about 60 kilometers away, is also expected to benefit from the five loan, Enoc said.
“Receiving a credit facility from leading lending institutions is an expression of confidence through our strong financial and business performance over the years,” Al-Falasi said.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc) has obtained a $500 million credit facility from seven international and regional lenders to fund its local expansion in the next five years.
“Over the next five years, the group will focus on expanding capacities to support domestic energy demand in alignment with the Dubai Plan 2021 and in preparation for Expo 2020,” Saif Humaid Al-Falasi, the group CEO of Enoc, said in a statement.
Among Enoc’s projects include the $1 billion expansion of its Jebel Ali refinery, where an additional 12 storage tanks would be installed to increase the facility’s capacity by 50 percent to 210,000 barrels per day.
Enoc earlier said commercial production from the expanded refinery is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019, and the new tanks would have a storage capacity of 450,000 cubic meters of jet fuel, naphtha and petrol blends.
The Dubai energy company’s Project Falcon, a plan to link the Jebel Ali storage facilities via pipeline to Al Maktoum International Airport about 60 kilometers away, is also expected to benefit from the five loan, Enoc said.
“Receiving a credit facility from leading lending institutions is an expression of confidence through our strong financial and business performance over the years,” Al-Falasi said.

Tags: Dubai UAE Enoc energy banking Finance

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Dubai’s Enoc secures $500 million loan to fund local expansion

DUBAI: Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc) has obtained a $500 million credit facility from...

Etihad Airways introduces Boeing 787 from Abu Dhabi to Beirut

Etihad Airways has introduced the Boeing 787-9 to its scheduled daily service from Abu Dhabi to...

Dubai’s Enoc secures $500 million loan to fund local expansion
Etihad Airways introduces Boeing 787 from Abu Dhabi to Beirut
LG’s smart technologies make life easier for travelers
New BYD F3 a complete family car
Saudi media delegation tours Hankook Tire’s research and development center in South Korea
Sigma Paints appoints Saleh Al-Zahrani as Middle East GM
Latest News
Iraq faces vast challenges in securing, rebuilding Mosul
UK hails Tunis ‘hard work’ on security after terror attacks
2 views
Cease-fire goes into effect in Homs 'safe zone'
7 views
Iran’s top leader pledges to continue missile program
8 views
Protect rights of Rohingya minority, OIC tells Myanmar
11 views
Extremists in Mali frees South African
7 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR