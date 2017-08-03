  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 47 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Libyan general orders navy to confront ships entering waters

Middle-East

Libyan general orders navy to confront ships entering waters

Associated Press |
Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter. (AFP)

CAIRO: The commander of Libya’s self-styled national army in the east has ordered naval bases to confront any vessel entering the country’s territorial waters without military permission.
A statement released by the forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar Wednesday says the command was directed to eastern bases in Benghazi, Ras Lanuf, Tobruk, as well as the capital Tripoli, in the west, after an Italian patrol boat arrived there.
Italy sent the mission to help the coast guard curb the flow of migrants crossing the Mediterranean, upon request by the UN-backed government in Tripoli.
Libya’s eastern-based parliament, rivals to Tripoli and allied with Haftar, strongly opposed the move.
Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 civil war that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi. It’s now split between rival governments and militias.

Related Articles

CAIRO: The commander of Libya’s self-styled national army in the east has ordered naval bases to confront any vessel entering the country’s territorial waters without military permission.
A statement released by the forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar Wednesday says the command was directed to eastern bases in Benghazi, Ras Lanuf, Tobruk, as well as the capital Tripoli, in the west, after an Italian patrol boat arrived there.
Italy sent the mission to help the coast guard curb the flow of migrants crossing the Mediterranean, upon request by the UN-backed government in Tripoli.
Libya’s eastern-based parliament, rivals to Tripoli and allied with Haftar, strongly opposed the move.
Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 civil war that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi. It’s now split between rival governments and militias.

Tags: Libya

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Houthi leaders squander cash as Yemenis face famine and deadly cholera epidemic

ADEN: Recent images of one of the leaders of the so-called Houthi Popular Committees have...

Libyan general orders navy to confront ships entering waters

CAIRO: The commander of Libya’s self-styled national army in the east has ordered naval bases to...

Houthi leaders squander cash as Yemenis face famine and deadly cholera epidemic
Libyan general orders navy to confront ships entering waters
Seeking a dream, Indonesian family finds nightmare in Raqqa
Staying alive: WhatsApp finds new uses in conflict zones
Truce in Syria’s Homs province after safe zone agreed: Russia
US says ‘grave’ consequences if Syria’s Al-Qaeda dominates Idlib province
Latest News
Oman signs $3.55 billion loan with Chinese lenders
1 views
Syrian refugee finally qualifies as doctor in London, 10 years after starting course in Aleppo
3 views
Bahrain visitor arrivals up 14% to 5.6 million in the first half
35 views
Houthi leaders squander cash as Yemenis face famine and deadly cholera epidemic
71 views
Global gold demand falls in the first half
165 views
Book Review: A Syrian family stands tall as Aleppo falls
25 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR