Money Trade Coin launched in crypto market, UAE exchange

In the new era of technology and online investment solution, a reliable, secure and stable crypto currency is required to use in the regular day-to-day payment solutions and business settlements across the globe. Bit Coin Global FZE, the leading company in crypto market investment solutions, has announced the soft launch of the cryptocurrency, Money Trade coin.

A launch ceremony was held at the Country Club Hotel in Dubai. Bollywood celebrity Govinda was the star guest.

Raza Murad, an Indian actor, and prominent members of the global business community attended the function.

The company assigned tokens of the Private Initial Coin Offering (PICO). Money Trade Coin is a secure and stable system of payment and advanced intellectual property owned by Bit Coin Global FZE and Money Trade Coin Ltd. UK, which will be used as a payment solution through online gateways such as blockchain (public ledger) stored in digital wallets and Crypto products like online shopping malls and booking tickets etc.

It includes many services under one roof such as online cryptocurrency European Affiliated Academy, the world’s largest online shopping mall and the first unique cryptocurrency exchange using the Fiat currency as US dollar and not bitcoin, other products like virtual Mastercards and physical Visa cards as per the clients country of residence and AML guidelines.

Money Trade Coin has been nominated by CMO IT Asia Awards 2017, to be held on Aug. 2 in Singapore, under various categories based on high-tech software and technologies. Money Trade Coin will be listed in the crypto market on Sept. 17.

