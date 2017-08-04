2 killed, 3 wounded in Egypt attack near Luxor — MENA

ESNA, Egypt: A policeman and a civilian were killed and three people wounded in an attack on a patrol in Esna, south of Luxor late on Thursday, the official news agency MENA reported an Interior Ministry source as saying.

Authorities arrested one of the armed perpetrators who fled the scene after the shooting, MENA said.

No further details were immediately available.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty)

