Jaguar E-Pace leaps into record books on its launch in London

ARAB NEWS |
The E-Pace performing the record leap.
The new Jaguar E-Pace has set an official Guinness World Record during its world premiere in London. The compact performance SUV leapt into the record books with a 15.3-meter jump complete with a 270-degree corkscrew-like “barrel roll.”
Demonstrating the agility, precision and performance of Jaguar’s newest SUV, the feat was the final test for the E-Pace after 25 grueling months of work across four continents to ensure extreme durability.
The Jaguar E-Pace is a five-seat, compact SUV that, according to the manufacturer, packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel-drive vehicle. The E-Pace is the newest member of Jaguar’s SUV family, joining the all-electric I-Pace Concept and the 2017 World Car of the Year, the Jaguar F-PACE — itself launched with a spectacular a record loop-the-loop in 2015.
Ian Callum, director of design at Jaguar, said: “Established Jaguar design principles ensure the E-Pace is immediately recognizable as the sports car of its class. Our new compact SUV combines the interior space, connectivity and security that families expect with the kind of proportions, purity of design and performance not usually associated with such a practical vehicle.”
