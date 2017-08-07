Saudi Arabia: Our position on Syria’s future is firm, no place for Assad

  • Search form

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir attends an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee in Istanbul, Turkey, in this August 1, 2017 photo. (REUTERS)

JEDDAH: An official source at the Saudi Foreign Ministry has said reports by several media outlets quoting Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir regarding the Syrian crisis as “inaccurate.”
Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the source as saying: “The firm position of the Kingdom on the Syrian crisis is based on the principles of the Geneva 1 Declaration and UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which provides for the formation of a transitional authority to govern the country, the drafting of a new constitution and the preparation of elections for a new future for Syria which will have no place for Bashar Assad”.
The source confirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), the procedures it is considering to expand the participation of its members, and the unification of the opposition.

Tags: Syria Syria chemical attack Bashar Al Assad Saudi Arabia

