Mom, I am bored! Banish boredom with these fun summer activities for your kids

JEDDAH: With a few weeks left before the back to school rush, you may be wondering how to keep your children busy as the summer months stretch on. As temperatures soar, it is difficult to send the kids outside for a game of football in the park but fear not, there are plenty of activities to keep them busy and keep the dreaded fits of boredom at bay.

There are a variety of summer camps running across Saudi Arabia, with prices varying between SR1,000-2,000. Activities include swimming, horseback riding, dancing classes, karate classes, engineering classes, cooking classes and more. While some parents choose to send their children to such camps, it is not impossible to give your child a summer to remember in the comfort of your own home — in fact, you could end up having more fun than the kids!

A summer of sketching

Clear out a large wall in a specific room at home, cover the area with large sheets of paper found at any stationary store and voila, you have a mural room. Make sure to keep various coloring items in the room — crayons, paint and markers will do — and have the kids run wild with their imaginations. They can draw, paint and sketch whatever they please and every week, award the kids with a surprise gift in support of their work. The goal is to have all the children participate and work together to create a piece of art in your home.

Movie madness

Another great idea is to have a movie night for your children and their friends. Create the perfect movie experience with popcorn, hot dogs and cushions on the floor. You can easily create a home theater and have the children play the roles of the movie conductor, ticket master and popcorn distributor. You can either go healthy with mini sandwiches or, for the perfect movie experience, opt for some homemade pizza or burgers. Children can create flyers and ticket stands out of empty boxes, giving them something to work on until it is time for the show.

Holiday reading

Reading can be a fun activity during the summer. Each child can choose a book and create a presentation by the end of the week on the topic of the book. Dinosaurs, cars, ballerinas and butterflies — the possibilities are endless. The presentation can include music and movie clips that parents can help with and a make shift stage on top of the stairs or a podium in the living room. Kids need a boost of confidence every once in a while and it is a good idea to ask some questions on the topic to show interest in your child’s hard work.

Historical excursions

For those who are not planning to travel this summer, the Kingdom is home to many historical sites that are well-worth a visit.

Downtown Jeddah is home to the Al-Balad historical area while Riyadh’s Al-Masmak Fort and nearby Al-Muikaliyah market shed light on the birth of the country. Al-Qarah Mountain in Al-Hofuf is a magnificent site for a day trip. Wandering around the great limestone formations with beautiful panoramic views of the palm trees will keep you and your kids entertained. Each child can then name their favorite part of the trip and paint or draw commemorative pictures. It is always fascinating to explore your hometown!

Cook up a storm

Cooking is a great way for a child to explore their inner chef and mothers and fathers can be of great help here. Each child can cook one meal every week, the menu can be chosen by him or her alone with the help of their parents. It is also great to take the child on a field trip to the nearest market to choose the ingredients themselves. It is a great way to learn something new and it will surely be a memorable experience for them.

Fort fun

The home can be a large fort of fun, all it needs are some innovative ideas. Let your children run wild, have them build forts from the furniture, allow for a summer camp out in the back garden or on the rooftop and provide the proper tools for a summer of creativity. Paint brushes and paint, clay, building blocks and other craft store items will turn your home into an artistic utopia. Do not forget to join in with your kids when you can, being the parent means you can claim your rightful title as king of the fort after all — a definite perk of being an adult.