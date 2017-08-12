Saudi government agencies present plans to serve pilgrims to Makkah governor

JEDDAH: Government agencies which have been assigned the task of serving pilgrims presented their executive and operational plans for the current Hajj season to Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal on Saturday.

The plans aim to provide the best services for pilgrims and facilitate their journeys.

The agencies presented their plans during a meeting of the Central Hajj Committee, which was held in the governorate office in Makkah, chaired by Prince Khaled.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah presented its executive plan for the current Hajj season which will be implemented by more than 95,000 employees, which included launching the voluntary program “Be Helpful,” developing the Unified Guidance Service through service and guidance centers around the Grand Mosque, and specifying the locations of field service offices.

The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque presented its plan, which will be implemented by around 10,000 employees, and which will include coordination with security agencies; facilitating the movement of pilgrims and worshippers in and out of the Holy Mosque; opening corridors inside the Holy Mosque; providing copies of the Holy Qur’an in Arabic as well as translated versions; providing guidance to female visitors; supervising the cleanliness of the holy mosque; providing carpets; and supplying cold Zamzam water in convenient places.

Makkah municipality presented its plan which will involve 23,000 employees. The municipality’s responsibilities include monitoring the hygiene of public places and testing foodstuff, and operating and maintaining roads, bridges and tunnels.

The Health Affairs Department in Makkah has also prepared for the current Hajj season by implementing health projects at a cost of more than SR12.7 million ($3,386,531). It also has prepared 4,000 beds in Makkah hospitals to receive urgent and intensive care cases, 128 temporary and permanent health centers, 39 field medical teams, and 100 ambulances to transport patients at the holy sites.

The Saudi Red Cross prepared around 1,245 permanent and temporary centers with vehicles, supported by more than 10,000 male and female paramedics and volunteers. Three air ambulances have also been provided.

Finally, the National Water Co. (NWC) announced that it would raise water supplies reaching Makkah to 18,150 million cubic meters, about 21 percent more than last year.



Hajj minister: Kingdom uses its full potential to serve pilgrims

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Salih Bentin affirmed that Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has used and is using its full potential to serve pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors.

He said that the directives of the Kingdom’s leadership to all ministries and sectors participating in the service of pilgrims is to provide the highest degree of comfort, tranquility and safety for all pilgrims without exception, including pilgrims from Iran and Qatar.