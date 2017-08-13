  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 55 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Egypt to hold tender for oil exploration in Eastern Desert

Reuters |
Above, flames rise from an oil refinery in Cairo. (Reuters)

CAIRO: Egypt’s General Authority for Petroleum (EGPC) announced on Sunday it would hold a tender for oil exploration in the country’s Eastern Desert.
The areas open for exploration include Wadi Dara, with a total area of 50 square kilometers, and block G in West Gharib, with an area of 20 square kilometers.
Bids must be submitted by December 28, according to an advertisement EGPC posted in local newspapers.
Egypt has been pushing for new oil and gas discoveries and speeding up production at existing fields, aiming to cut down on imports and return to exporting natural gas in coming years.

Related Articles

CAIRO: Egypt’s General Authority for Petroleum (EGPC) announced on Sunday it would hold a tender for oil exploration in the country’s Eastern Desert.
The areas open for exploration include Wadi Dara, with a total area of 50 square kilometers, and block G in West Gharib, with an area of 20 square kilometers.
Bids must be submitted by December 28, according to an advertisement EGPC posted in local newspapers.
Egypt has been pushing for new oil and gas discoveries and speeding up production at existing fields, aiming to cut down on imports and return to exporting natural gas in coming years.

Tags: energy Egypt Oil Eastern Desert

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

UAE consumer spending to top $261 billion by 2021

DUBAI: Consumer spending in the UAE is forecast to top $261 billion (SR978.75 billion) by 2021,...

Non-oil trade at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone tops $80.2 billion in 2016

DUBAI: Non-oil trade at Jebel Ali Free Zone rose 17 percent to $80.2 billion (SR300.75 billion)...

UAE consumer spending to top $261 billion by 2021
Non-oil trade at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone tops $80.2 billion in 2016
Egypt to hold tender for oil exploration in Eastern Desert
North Korean factories humming with ‘Made in China’ clothes
India’s gold imports to rebound in 2017 on restocking, good monsoon
Saudia begins flights to Mauritius
Latest News
Kuwait battles oil spill in Arabian Gulf waters
4 views
Two US service members killed, five injured in northern Iraq
18 views
UAE consumer spending to top $261 billion by 2021
16 views
Non-oil trade at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone tops $80.2 billion in 2016
155 views
British MP slammed for saying Pakistani men ‘predominately’ involved in sexual abuse
1401 views
Watch: BMW plunges seven stories from garage in newly-released video
850 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR