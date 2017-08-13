Egypt to hold tender for oil exploration in Eastern Desert

CAIRO: Egypt’s General Authority for Petroleum (EGPC) announced on Sunday it would hold a tender for oil exploration in the country’s Eastern Desert.

The areas open for exploration include Wadi Dara, with a total area of 50 square kilometers, and block G in West Gharib, with an area of 20 square kilometers.

Bids must be submitted by December 28, according to an advertisement EGPC posted in local newspapers.

Egypt has been pushing for new oil and gas discoveries and speeding up production at existing fields, aiming to cut down on imports and return to exporting natural gas in coming years.