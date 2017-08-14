US needs to confront the evils of Muslim Brotherhood: SAPRAC president

RIYADH: The US needs to confront the evils of the Muslim Brotherhood sooner rather than later, said Salman Al-Ansari, president of the Saudi American Public Relation Affairs Committee (SAPRAC).

Al-Ansari, in an exclusive interview with Arab News, said: “The problem in the US political fabric is that they are not well informed about the danger of the Muslim Brotherhood’s agendas and ideology.”

“It is very important to expose the Muslim Brotherhood’s tactics to our Western allies especially to the US,” he said.

He also noted that the global Muslim Brotherhood’s strategy is to take over the Muslim World and have a never-ending “jihad” against anyone and every nation that differs from them.

Al-Ansari said that this extremist group is structured in three layers or branches: The first is the leadership; the second is the militant branch, which operates secretly according to the commands of their leaders; and the third is the religious clerics, preachers and advocates.

Since the group is highly secretive, most of the time, the third branch’s members themselves do not know the extent of the malpractices of the leadership and militants, he added.

“That is why people sometimes confuse the group and consider them only an opposition or a political movement, whereas the reality is that it is a secretive ideological and militant group that inspires and advocates for suicide bombings, targeting of military personnel and innocent civilians for the sake of their ideological and political objectives,” Al-Ansari said.

He said that Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE are saying that the Muslim Brotherhood is terrorist group, and that the US should take the evidence into consideration and declare it a terrorist organization.

“I am optimistic that the current US administration will take some steps along with the Congress to put this group under check,” he said.

The Trump administration is contemplating action, initiating internal debates and deliberations in the White House on the move to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, as reported in the US media.