Last updated: 23 sec ago

Saudi Arabia

Distribution of Zamzam water: A success story

TARIQ AL-THAGAFI
Muslim pilgrims drink Zamzam water at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (SPA file photo)
MAKKAH: Distributing Zamzam water to 2 million pilgrims in Makkah is not an easy task.
It is carried out by institutions established to provide water to pilgrims at their hotels every day.
Abdul Jaleel Zamzami, head of the United Zamzam Office, told Arab News that it will distribute 3 million bottles, or 14 million liters of water, to pilgrims during their stay in Makkah.
“We have a fleet of vehicles to deliver Zamzam water to pilgrims’ hotels throughout 10 service centers, two of which have been dedicated to greeting pilgrims at Makkah’s entrances from the Jeddah and Madinah sides,” he said.
The government provides financial and technical assistance to enable the United Zamzam Office to provide water to each pilgrim, said historical writer Saad Al-Shreef.
Last month, the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Project for Zamzam Water supplied the Grand Mosque with 21,229 cubic meters of water, and the Prophet’s Mosque with 11,229 cubic meters.
More than 169,870 beneficiaries were served at the main distribution center in Kaddi with 1.35 million bottles of Zamzam water.

Courses held to ensure food safety among Arab pilgrims
The Institute of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for Hajj and Umrah Research in Umm Al-Qura University organized a series of training programs to ensure food safety among the 360,000 pilgrims from Arab countries.
The courses were held in cooperation with the General Directorate of Environmental Health and Health Affairs, and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA). They included programs for safe food, protection of food from pollution, rules of food safety and hygiene in food establishments.
Bassam Mishat, a representative of the institute, said the courses reflect the concept of social responsibility during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, directed at those who supervise food safety in pilgrims’ camps.
Mohammed Khugair, director of the health supervision department at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, said the initiative coincided with campaigns to reduce food contaminants.
The courses aimed to provide participants with scientific and practical experiences, and familiarize them with laws relating to food and inspection of kitchens, he added.
Mutawaf Abbas bin Abdul Ghani Qattan, chairman of the board of directors of the National Establishment for Pilgrims of Arab Countries, said cooperation between his organization and relevant government sectors is vital to consolidate the principles of food safety systems.
— With input from Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr.

