Saudi crown prince receives members of Yemeni House of Representatives

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday met at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah with members of the Yemeni House of Representatives, which is supportive of the country’s legitimate government.

Addressing the event, Shoura Council speaker Abdullah Al-Asheikh lauded the sacrifices made by the Yemeni people for the restoration of their rights, security and stability.

Al-Asheikh also appreciated efforts by the King Salman Centre for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) in alleviating the sufferings of the Yemeni people. As a result of these efforts, the Kingdom topped the list of donor countries to Yemen over the past 30 years.

Al-Asheikh also referred to the special treatment given to Yemeni residents in the Kingdom.

The event was also addressed by Mohammed Al-Shaddadi of the Yemeni House of Representatives. He expressed thanks to the Kingdom, led by King Salman, for its support to their brothers in Yemen through the Saudi-led Arab Coalition.

Al-Shaddadi stressed that the efforts of KSRelief had a great impact on the hearts of the Yemeni people due to difficult situations experienced by Yemen as a result of the Houthi coup.

He expressed confidence in the Saudi-led coalition’s continued support to the Yemeni army and popular resistance in liberating all Yemeni territories from Houthi control.

He also expressed confidence that the Kingdom will lead the reconstruction of areas destroyed by the coup militia.

Al-Shaddadi added that it is natural for Yemen to remain aligned with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, rather than with Iran’s destructive ambitions. Qualifying Yemen to become part of the GCC has become a pressing necessity, he said.

He reaffirmed support to international efforts, represented by the UN special envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, in finding a solution to the conflict.

