Saudi King Salman, Qatar’s Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani discuss opening of Salwa border for Hajj pilgrims

JEDDAH: Saudi King Salman received Qatari Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali bin Abdullah bin Jassem Al Thani Thursday evening at his guest residence in the Moroccan city of Tangier and discussed the opening of Salwa border crossing for Qatari pilgrims, reported SPA.

King Salman asserted his country’s constant and continuous keenness and care of pilgrims in harnessing all its efforts and human and technical potential to provide the finest Hajj experience to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.

Qatari Sheikh Al Thani expressed his profound thanks and appreciation to King Salman for approving a proposal submitted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding the entrance of Qatari pilgrims to Saudi Arabia via Salwa border crossing to perform Hajj, and allowing all Qatari pilgrims in without obtaining electronic permits.

Al Thani pointed that the King’s order to facilitate Qatari pilgrims Hajj proceeders confirms the deep fraternity and historical ties linking the Saudi and Qatari peoples as well as the leadership of the two countries.

On Wednesday, King Salman ordered all Qatari pilgrims to be transported from King Fahd International airport in Dammam and Ehsa international airport, sent private jets operated by Saudi Arabian Airlines to Doha airport to transport all Qatari pilgrims from the Qatari capital to the city of Jeddah and provided all means of hospitality at his own expense.

JEDDAH: Saudi King Salman received Qatari Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali bin Abdullah bin Jassem Al Thani Thursday evening at his guest residence in the Moroccan city of Tangier and discussed the opening of Salwa border crossing for Qatari pilgrims, reported SPA.

King Salman asserted his country’s constant and continuous keenness and care of pilgrims in harnessing all its efforts and human and technical potential to provide the finest Hajj experience to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.

Qatari Sheikh Al Thani expressed his profound thanks and appreciation to King Salman for approving a proposal submitted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding the entrance of Qatari pilgrims to Saudi Arabia via Salwa border crossing to perform Hajj, and allowing all Qatari pilgrims in without obtaining electronic permits.

Al Thani pointed that the King’s order to facilitate Qatari pilgrims Hajj proceeders confirms the deep fraternity and historical ties linking the Saudi and Qatari peoples as well as the leadership of the two countries.

On Wednesday, King Salman ordered all Qatari pilgrims to be transported from King Fahd International airport in Dammam and Ehsa international airport, sent private jets operated by Saudi Arabian Airlines to Doha airport to transport all Qatari pilgrims from the Qatari capital to the city of Jeddah and provided all means of hospitality at his own expense.