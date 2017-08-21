  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Fire breaks out in 15-story Makkah hotel, 600 pilgrims evacuated

Saudi Arabia

Fire breaks out in 15-story Makkah hotel, 600 pilgrims evacuated

Arab News |
Makkah police and Civil Defense teams are seen in Al-Aziziya district, where a fire broke out in one Makkah's hotels. (Photo courtesy: social media)
Civil Defense teams are seen evacuating hotel residents in Makkah's Al-Aziziya district after a fire broke out in the hotel. (Photo courtesy: social media)
2 photos
JEDDAH: Six hundred Turkish and Yemeni pilgrims survived a fire that broke out in a hotel in Makkah’s Al-Aziziyah neighborhood after they were evacuated by emergency response teams, Saudi state news agency SPA reported Monday.
Official spokesman for the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Makkah Maj. Nayef Al-Sharif said that “flames were coming from a faulty air conditioning unit on the eighth floor of the 15-story hotel, which was inhabited by 600 pilgrims from Turkey and Yemen.”
He added that “all the hotel guests were evacuated as a precautionary measure by rescue teams while the fire was put out and the situation brought under control without causing any injuries or loss of life.”
Al- Sharif said that a team was investigating the cause of the incident in coordination with the concerned authorities and added that guests had been allowed back in the hotel.
Pilgrims are expected to flock to Makkah from all over the world to perform the fifth pillar of Islam, the Hajj pilgrimage.
In a similar incident, a fire took hold of six buildings, three of which collapsed completely, in Jeddah’s historic center Tuesday, forcing 60 people to evacuate.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Six hundred Turkish and Yemeni pilgrims survived a fire that broke out in a hotel in Makkah’s Al-Aziziyah neighborhood after they were evacuated by emergency response teams, Saudi state news agency SPA reported Monday.
Official spokesman for the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Makkah Maj. Nayef Al-Sharif said that “flames were coming from a faulty air conditioning unit on the eighth floor of the 15-story hotel, which was inhabited by 600 pilgrims from Turkey and Yemen.”
He added that “all the hotel guests were evacuated as a precautionary measure by rescue teams while the fire was put out and the situation brought under control without causing any injuries or loss of life.”
Al- Sharif said that a team was investigating the cause of the incident in coordination with the concerned authorities and added that guests had been allowed back in the hotel.
Pilgrims are expected to flock to Makkah from all over the world to perform the fifth pillar of Islam, the Hajj pilgrimage.
In a similar incident, a fire took hold of six buildings, three of which collapsed completely, in Jeddah’s historic center Tuesday, forcing 60 people to evacuate.
Tags: fire Makkah pilgrims hajj Jeddah

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Fire breaks out in 15-story Makkah hotel, 600 pilgrims evacuated

JEDDAH: Six hundred Turkish and Yemeni pilgrims survived a fire that broke out in a hotel in Makkah...

Religious, social figures urge unity, rejection of fake news in Awamiyah

AWAMIYAH: Forty-six religious and social figures in the town of Awamiyah have issued a statement...

Fire breaks out in 15-story Makkah hotel, 600 pilgrims evacuated
Religious, social figures urge unity, rejection of fake news in Awamiyah
800,000 more pilgrims due this year after Makkah grand mosque expansion
Over 120,000 illegal pilgrims turned back from Makkah
4 ministries implement Saudization to create jobs
Media program launched to educate pilgrims
Latest News
Raqqa families make daring escapes from Daesh stronghold
51 views
Turkey-Iran operation against Kurd rebels always possible: Erdogan
71 views
Woman in India stabs boyfriend in spat ‘over who would cook dinner’
215 views
Nine killed in Philippines militant attack: police
90 views
Spain identifies driver of Barcelona rampage van as hunt continues
148 views
Berlin: 9 injured after smoke bomb goes off at Kurdish event
46 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR