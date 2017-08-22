  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Grand Mufti: Doha blocking pilgrim flights ‘wrong and dangerous’

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Grand Mufti: Doha blocking pilgrim flights ‘wrong and dangerous’

Arab News |
Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh
RIYADH: Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh strongly criticized Doha for its handling of air transport for Qatari pilgrims to perform Hajj.
Al-Asheikh described Doha’s prevention of pilgrims from being transported to the Kingdom by air as “wrong and dangerous,” Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported.
His comments came after Saudi Arabian Airlines said its could not schedule flights to transport Qatari pilgrims from Doha to Jeddah because Qatari authorities failed to grant the required clearance to land, despite the passage of several days since clearance was requested.
Since the start of the boycott by the Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ), the national airlines of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt have stopped using Qatari airspace.
The ATQ members have also banned Qatar Airways and affiliated companies from using their airspace. But nine emergency corridors have been designated over high seas for Qatari planes to use.
The Kingdom’s willingness to send seven planes to transport Qatari pilgrims from Doha to Jeddah followed talks last week between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatari Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al-Thani.

Related Articles

RIYADH: Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh strongly criticized Doha for its handling of air transport for Qatari pilgrims to perform Hajj.
Al-Asheikh described Doha’s prevention of pilgrims from being transported to the Kingdom by air as “wrong and dangerous,” Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported.
His comments came after Saudi Arabian Airlines said its could not schedule flights to transport Qatari pilgrims from Doha to Jeddah because Qatari authorities failed to grant the required clearance to land, despite the passage of several days since clearance was requested.
Since the start of the boycott by the Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ), the national airlines of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt have stopped using Qatari airspace.
The ATQ members have also banned Qatar Airways and affiliated companies from using their airspace. But nine emergency corridors have been designated over high seas for Qatari planes to use.
The Kingdom’s willingness to send seven planes to transport Qatari pilgrims from Doha to Jeddah followed talks last week between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatari Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al-Thani.
Tags: hajj Hajj 2017 Hajj pilgrims

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

215 convicted of money laundering in one year

JEDDAH: Between 2015-2016, 66 Saudis and 149 residents were convicted of money laundering. The...

Saudi Health Ministry in deal to combat smoking

RIYADH: The Health Ministry has signed a deal with Al-Kaws Development Technology to foster public...

215 convicted of money laundering in one year
Saudi Health Ministry in deal to combat smoking
Saudi teen dancing to ‘Macarena’ in front of traffic sets Twitter ablaze
Iranian pilgrim saved after heart attack during tawaf
No reports of new moon sightings for Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah: Saudi Arabia’s top court
Pilgrim numbers up 24% over last year
Latest News
Update
Trump renews Afghan commitment but says 'no blank check'
858 views
215 convicted of money laundering in one year
1740 views
Saudi Health Ministry in deal to combat smoking
1292 views
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $417 mn in cancer lawsuit
1459 views
US launches probe after second deadly Navy collision
237 views
Yemen blames Iran for war, says it can’t be part of solution
230 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR