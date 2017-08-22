Saudi teen dancing to ‘Macarena’ in front of traffic sets Twitter ablaze

Jeddah boy dancing in the middle of Tahlia Street is the hero we need pic.twitter.com/fui9v2UuDF — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) August 19, 2017

JEDDAH: Waiting at a traffic light can be frustrating, especially if the red light seems endless.However, drivers in Jeddah were treated to a surprise spectacle this week as a Saudi teen danced to the 1990’s viral Spanish hit “Macarena” in the middle of the city’s famous Tahlia street.Twitter has been abuzz with debate over a 40-second video of the incident as tweeps took to the social media platform to air their conflicting views on the widely-circulated, unusual scene.Some viewers condemned his “discourteous” act and demanded that he be punished, others pointed out that he is a child who is doing what many children at his age should be doing — having fun. Other Twitter users went as far as to call him a “hero” that people need in their lives.There are many theories surrounding the reason behind his off-the-cuff dance routine. Several people suggested that he could be involved in some sort of a challenge with a friend, while others said this could be the result of a long summer holiday, leading youngsters to find inventive ways to keep themselves entertained.The viral clip brought up, once again, the issue of the apparent absence of religious police on Saudi streets. Many social media users attacked the government’s newest entertainment body, the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), over its organization of various music and dance activities which, they say, may have influenced the teenager’s conduct.