  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi teen dancing to ‘Macarena’ in front of traffic sets Twitter ablaze

Saudi Arabia

Saudi teen dancing to ‘Macarena’ in front of traffic sets Twitter ablaze

Arab News |
Video grab of the Saudi teen dancing in the streets of Jeddah.
Video grab of the Saudi teen dancing in the streets of Jeddah.
2 photos
JEDDAH: Waiting at a traffic light can be frustrating, especially if the red light seems endless.
However, drivers in Jeddah were treated to a surprise spectacle this week as a Saudi teen danced to the 1990’s viral Spanish hit “Macarena” in the middle of the city’s famous Tahlia street.
Twitter has been abuzz with debate over a 40-second video of the incident as tweeps took to the social media platform to air their conflicting views on the widely-circulated, unusual scene.
Some viewers condemned his “discourteous” act and demanded that he be punished, others pointed out that he is a child who is doing what many children at his age should be doing — having fun. Other Twitter users went as far as to call him a “hero” that people need in their lives.

There are many theories surrounding the reason behind his off-the-cuff dance routine. Several people suggested that he could be involved in some sort of a challenge with a friend, while others said this could be the result of a long summer holiday, leading youngsters to find inventive ways to keep themselves entertained.
The viral clip brought up, once again, the issue of the apparent absence of religious police on Saudi streets. Many social media users attacked the government’s newest entertainment body, the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), over its organization of various music and dance activities which, they say, may have influenced the teenager’s conduct.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Waiting at a traffic light can be frustrating, especially if the red light seems endless.
However, drivers in Jeddah were treated to a surprise spectacle this week as a Saudi teen danced to the 1990’s viral Spanish hit “Macarena” in the middle of the city’s famous Tahlia street.
Twitter has been abuzz with debate over a 40-second video of the incident as tweeps took to the social media platform to air their conflicting views on the widely-circulated, unusual scene.
Some viewers condemned his “discourteous” act and demanded that he be punished, others pointed out that he is a child who is doing what many children at his age should be doing — having fun. Other Twitter users went as far as to call him a “hero” that people need in their lives.

There are many theories surrounding the reason behind his off-the-cuff dance routine. Several people suggested that he could be involved in some sort of a challenge with a friend, while others said this could be the result of a long summer holiday, leading youngsters to find inventive ways to keep themselves entertained.
The viral clip brought up, once again, the issue of the apparent absence of religious police on Saudi streets. Many social media users attacked the government’s newest entertainment body, the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), over its organization of various music and dance activities which, they say, may have influenced the teenager’s conduct.
Tags: Jeddah dancing Macarena Music Saudi Arabia GEA

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

215 convicted of money laundering in one year

JEDDAH: Between 2015-2016, 66 Saudis and 149 residents were convicted of money laundering. The...

Saudi Health Ministry in deal to combat smoking

RIYADH: The Health Ministry has signed a deal with Al-Kaws Development Technology to foster public...

215 convicted of money laundering in one year
Saudi Health Ministry in deal to combat smoking
Saudi teen dancing to ‘Macarena’ in front of traffic sets Twitter ablaze
Iranian pilgrim saved after heart attack during tawaf
No reports of new moon sightings for Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah: Saudi Arabia’s top court
Pilgrim numbers up 24% over last year
Latest News
24 million affected by South Asia floods: Red Cross
2 children pulled from rubble on quake-hit Italian island
8 views
UK couple’s message in a bottle caught by Gazan fisherman
11 views
Sixth Indonesian province declares emergency as fires spread
8 views
Questions on immigration, race follow Trump to Arizona
20 views
Hopeful Afghans praise Trump after vows to win war
14 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR