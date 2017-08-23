  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Education Ministry launches kindergartens for pilgrims’ children during Hajj

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Education Ministry launches kindergartens for pilgrims’ children during Hajj

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |
RIYADH: The Ministry of Education has launched seasonal kindergartens in Makkah and Madinah for the benefit of pilgrims who take their children to the holy places, local media reported.
The kindergartens will serve as safe educational institutions that take care of children between the ages of one and six, and protect them from overcrowding, possible loss and infection.
The opening of kindergartens will be subject to licensing requirements approved by the ministry. The children will be under kindergarten supervisors who are experts in special education and security, and who will be in charge of technical and administrative supervision to ensure the safety of the children.
The ministry explained that the curriculum applied in preschools and seasonal kindergartens are derived from the self-education curriculum followed in the field of education.
The ministry provides preschools and seasonal nurseries with medical clinics in cooperation with the Ministry of Health. Medical care will be provided for children through health specialists throughout the child’s stay at the educational facility.
In its program, the ministry will provide transport services for mothers with their children, and female employees to facilitate their transportation to and from the nurseries.

Related Articles

RIYADH: The Ministry of Education has launched seasonal kindergartens in Makkah and Madinah for the benefit of pilgrims who take their children to the holy places, local media reported.
The kindergartens will serve as safe educational institutions that take care of children between the ages of one and six, and protect them from overcrowding, possible loss and infection.
The opening of kindergartens will be subject to licensing requirements approved by the ministry. The children will be under kindergarten supervisors who are experts in special education and security, and who will be in charge of technical and administrative supervision to ensure the safety of the children.
The ministry explained that the curriculum applied in preschools and seasonal kindergartens are derived from the self-education curriculum followed in the field of education.
The ministry provides preschools and seasonal nurseries with medical clinics in cooperation with the Ministry of Health. Medical care will be provided for children through health specialists throughout the child’s stay at the educational facility.
In its program, the ministry will provide transport services for mothers with their children, and female employees to facilitate their transportation to and from the nurseries.
Tags: Saudi Hajj 2017 Makkah Madinah

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Afghans call repeated Hajj an extravagance in war-torn country

KABUL: The fervor of visiting Islam’s holiest site, Makkah, never dies in the heart of Afghan...

Saudi Arabia continues to welcome Yemeni Hajjis

NAJRAN: The Wadiha border crossing in the Shahara district of Najran continues its 24-hour ongoing...

Afghans call repeated Hajj an extravagance in war-torn country
Saudi Arabia continues to welcome Yemeni Hajjis
Saudi Arabia and Yemen: Iran is part of Yemen crisis
Scouts serve elderly pilgrims at Halat Ammar crossing in Tabuk
Saudi Education Ministry launches kindergartens for pilgrims’ children during Hajj
No special conditions placed on Iran resuming participation in Hajj: Makkah governor
Latest News
Afghans call repeated Hajj an extravagance in war-torn country
3 views
Saudi Arabia continues to welcome Yemeni Hajjis
4 views
Saudi Arabia and Yemen: Iran is part of Yemen crisis
7 views
Scouts serve elderly pilgrims at Halat Ammar crossing in Tabuk
3 views
Saudi Education Ministry launches kindergartens for pilgrims’ children during Hajj
4 views
No special conditions placed on Iran resuming participation in Hajj: Makkah governor
8 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR