  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 42 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Iraqi forces make fresh gains in Tal Afar offensive

Reuters |
An Iraqi soldier flashes the V-sign as troops advance through Tal Afar's Al-Wahda district during an operation to retake the city from Daesh. (AFP)
IRBIL: Iraqi forces made further gains in their offensive to dislodge Daesh from Tal Afar, seizing five more villages on the eastern and southern outskirts of the city, the military said on Thursday.
In the fifth day of their onslaught, Iraqi forces continued to encircle terrorists holding out in the city in far northwestern Iraq close to the Syrian border, according to statements from the Iraqi joint operations command.
Within the city limits, Iraqi forces captured three more neighborhoods — Al-Nour and Al-Mo’allameen in the east and Al-Wahda in the west, taking over several strategic buildings in the process.
The advances were the latest in the campaign to rout the militants from one of their last remaining strongholds in Iraq, three years after they seized wide swathes of the north and west in a shock offensive. On Tuesday, the army and counter-terrorism units broke into Tal Afar from the east and south.
The main forces taking part in the offensive are the Iraqi army, air force, Federal Police, the elite US-trained Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) and some units from the Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) that began encircling the city on Sunday.
About three quarters of Tal Afar remains under militant control including the Ottoman-era citadel at its center, according to an operational map published by the Iraqi military.
Sailors’ bodies recovered
The bodies of 20 Iraqi sailors have been recovered after their ship sank following a collision off the country’s southern coast, the Transport Ministry said.
The Al-Misbar sank in Iraqi waters on Saturday following the collision with a foreign-flagged vessel, after which eight sailors were rescued and the bodies of four others found.
The ministry said in a statement that 16 more bodies were found when the ship was raised on Thursday.
Iraqi authorities have ordered the foreign vessel impounded following the collision, which took place in the Khor Abdullah maritime canal between Iraq and Kuwait.

Related Articles

IRBIL: Iraqi forces made further gains in their offensive to dislodge Daesh from Tal Afar, seizing five more villages on the eastern and southern outskirts of the city, the military said on Thursday.
In the fifth day of their onslaught, Iraqi forces continued to encircle terrorists holding out in the city in far northwestern Iraq close to the Syrian border, according to statements from the Iraqi joint operations command.
Within the city limits, Iraqi forces captured three more neighborhoods — Al-Nour and Al-Mo’allameen in the east and Al-Wahda in the west, taking over several strategic buildings in the process.
The advances were the latest in the campaign to rout the militants from one of their last remaining strongholds in Iraq, three years after they seized wide swathes of the north and west in a shock offensive. On Tuesday, the army and counter-terrorism units broke into Tal Afar from the east and south.
The main forces taking part in the offensive are the Iraqi army, air force, Federal Police, the elite US-trained Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) and some units from the Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) that began encircling the city on Sunday.
About three quarters of Tal Afar remains under militant control including the Ottoman-era citadel at its center, according to an operational map published by the Iraqi military.
Sailors’ bodies recovered
The bodies of 20 Iraqi sailors have been recovered after their ship sank following a collision off the country’s southern coast, the Transport Ministry said.
The Al-Misbar sank in Iraqi waters on Saturday following the collision with a foreign-flagged vessel, after which eight sailors were rescued and the bodies of four others found.
The ministry said in a statement that 16 more bodies were found when the ship was raised on Thursday.
Iraqi authorities have ordered the foreign vessel impounded following the collision, which took place in the Khor Abdullah maritime canal between Iraq and Kuwait.
Tags: Tal Afar Iraqi forces Irbil

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Lebanese Army ‘not negotiating with Daesh’

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Army is not negotiating with Daesh militants in the barren areas close to the...

Qatar restores diplomatic ties with Iran

WASHINGTON: Qatar is restoring full diplomatic relations with Iran and will send its ambassador...

Lebanese Army ‘not negotiating with Daesh’
Qatar restores diplomatic ties with Iran
Amnesty slams coalition’s reliance on ordnance in Raqqa
Iraqi forces make fresh gains in Tal Afar offensive
Pessimism as Kushner holds Israeli-Palestinian talks
Saleh loyalists accuse Houthi allies of ineptitude and corruption
Latest News
Saudi crown prince meets Chinese vice premier
99 views
Metro tickets for Hajj pilgrims at holy sites available online
103 views
Hajj security, traffic plans unveiled
41 views
Hajj ‘a gift from heaven’ for Gazans
60 views
Al-Falih: $60bn worth of joint projects between Saudi Arabia, China
58 views
Saudi Commerce Minister Al-Qassabi meets Iraq PM Al-Abadi
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR