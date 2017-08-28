  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • New center to provide information about Saudi Arabia, aimed at international media

Saudi Arabia

New center to provide information about Saudi Arabia, aimed at international media

ARAB NEWS |
JEDDAH: A new communications center will broadcast information about Saudi Arabia to regional and international media.
The International Communication Center is aimed at strengthening relations with international media and adopting a policy of openness, the Ministry of Culture and Information said. It will have an associated Twitter account and will broadcast in English, French and German.
The center “will periodically broadcast information and documented facts about the events, humanitarian actions and services that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia performs,” the ministry said.
It can be contacted by phone on 00966595455467, by e-mail on [email protected] and on the Twitter account @CICSaudi.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: A new communications center will broadcast information about Saudi Arabia to regional and international media.
The International Communication Center is aimed at strengthening relations with international media and adopting a policy of openness, the Ministry of Culture and Information said. It will have an associated Twitter account and will broadcast in English, French and German.
The center “will periodically broadcast information and documented facts about the events, humanitarian actions and services that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia performs,” the ministry said.
It can be contacted by phone on 00966595455467, by e-mail on [email protected] and on the Twitter account @CICSaudi.
Tags: Saudi Arabia media

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Egyptian scholars value Saudi Arabia's efforts to provide services to Hajj pilgrims

CAIRO: Egyptian scholars and men of religion have valued the efforts and services provided by Saudi...

Saudi Arabia proud of its jet fighter pilots in combat training in the US: Saudi Ambassador

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia is proud of its Typhoon fighter jet pilots taking part in combat training...

Egyptian scholars value Saudi Arabia's efforts to provide services to Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia proud of its jet fighter pilots in combat training in the US: Saudi Ambassador
Hajj revenues poised to exceed $150bn by 2022: Experts
US officials welcome American pilgrims at Jeddah airport
The Jordanian Hajj bus blues
Leisurely walk in Al-Baha park turns into a nightmare
Latest News
Egyptian scholars value Saudi Arabia's efforts to provide services to Hajj pilgrims
11 views
Saudi Arabia proud of its jet fighter pilots in combat training in the US: Saudi Ambassador
15 views
Hajj revenues poised to exceed $150bn by 2022: Experts
20 views
US officials welcome American pilgrims at Jeddah airport
11 views
The Jordanian Hajj bus blues
14 views
Leisurely walk in Al-Baha park turns into a nightmare
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR