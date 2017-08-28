New center to provide information about Saudi Arabia, aimed at international media

JEDDAH: A new communications center will broadcast information about Saudi Arabia to regional and international media.
The International Communication Center is aimed at strengthening relations with international media and adopting a policy of openness, the Ministry of Culture and Information said. It will have an associated Twitter account and will broadcast in English, French and German.
The center “will periodically broadcast information and documented facts about the events, humanitarian actions and services that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia performs,” the ministry said.
It can be contacted by phone on 00966595455467, by e-mail on [email protected] and on the Twitter account @CICSaudi.
