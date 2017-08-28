Saudi Arabia proud of its jet fighter pilots in combat training in the US: Saudi Ambassador

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia is proud of its Typhoon fighter jet pilots taking part in combat training in the US, the Saudi Ambassador to the US said on Sunday.

Prince Khalid bin Salman met the pilots when he visited Nellis Air Force Base in southern Nevada, where the Red Flag and Green Flag exercises take place several times a year.

The ambassador was greeted by the base commander, Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, before he toured the exercise group HQ and was briefed on the operations.

The Saudi leadership would “spare no effort to achieve the superiority of the people of the homeland and enhance their capabilities in various civil and military fields,” Prince Khalid said.

In a briefing with US Air Force officials, the Saudi envoy reaffirmed the strong defense ties between Saudi Arabia and the US.

The “Red and Green Flag 2017 joint military exercises strengthen our ability to work together against terrorist groups, including ISIS,” the envoy said through the Saudi Emabssy’s official Twitter account, using a Western acronym for the Daesh terror group.

US forces lauded the Saudi pilots’ abilities, Lt. Col. Khalid Al-Yousuf said, adding that the pilots were working to show off the Kingdom in the best light possible.

The Royal Saudi Air Force participated in the joint exercises with eight Typhoon aircraft, an A303MRTT and two transport planes.

