Private Hajj operators respond to rising demand

Robert Bianchi, adviser and visiting professor, Middle East Studies Institute, Shanghai International Studies University and author of “Guests of God: Pilgrimage and Politics in the Islamic World.”



Q: What kind of Hajj packages are popular in 2017?

A: There is more variety and choice every year. State Hajj agencies are shifting larger shares of the market to private firms that target different income groups with high-end packages. There is a great deal of controversy over inflated prices and substandard accommodations.



Q: Is the demand for Hajj visits rising or falling?

A: Demand far exceeds the number of visas available. In many countries, prospective pilgrims must register for waiting lists that extend for 10 to 20 years. Governments and travel agencies are trying to relieve the pressure by encouraging people to make the Umrah instead of the Hajj because an Umrah can be performed in any season. However, the Umrah cannot substitute for the Hajj as a religious duty so the problem of excess demand continues to worsen.



Q: What types of packages are pilgrims requesting?

A: There are many touristic routes that include side trips to places outside of Saudi Arabia such as Turkey, Palestine and Iraq. Family packages are increasingly popular as are special arrangements for elderly people who can not wait for years to reach the head of the waiting lists. High prices are creating many opportunities for corruption and favoritism. Nearly every country is plagued with Hajj-related scandals that reverberate in the mass media and in political campaigns.



Q: Do many customers now take out Hajj loans to fund their trips? Is this act deemed Shariah-compliant?

A: Loans are rare, but special long-term savings accounts for prospective pilgrims are very widespread. The early programs arose in Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan. They have spread to nearly all of the larger Muslim countries in Asia and Africa as well as the growing Muslim communities in Europe and North America. The management and investment of these funds can be Shariah-compliant, but there is still no global consensus about standards for making that determination.

