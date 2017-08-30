  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 52 sec ago

You are here

Science & Technology

NASA spacecraft to be sent to fiery death to stop alien invasion

Arab News |
Saturn’s moon Enceladus and spacecraft Cassini–Huygens in front of planet Saturn, rings and other moons (Illustration, elements of this image are furnished by NASA/Shutterstock)
DUBAI: NASA is about to send one of its spacecraft that has been researching Saturn to a fiery death, to avoid any alien life forms contaminating surrounding planets.
The Cassini spacecraft is due to complete its 13-year mission in mid-September – sending data back to scientists until the very end.
The space experts have said the mission has been “insanely, wildly, beautifully successful,” sending more information from Saturn than ever before.
On the fatal day Cassini will make a final dive between the planet’s rings, toward its surface, causing it to burn up in the atmosphere.
When the craft was first sent into space no one expected it to be such a success. It discovered that Saturn has seasons, that the moon “Titan” looks like Earth in its early stages, and that another moon “Enceladus” could support life.
“The mission has been insanely, wildly, beautifully successful, and it’s coming to an end in about two weeks,” Cassini program scientist, Curt Niebur said.
Data will be sent back to Earth up until the end when it is expected to lose contact at 10:54 a.m. (GMT) according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Cassini’s mission has sent information back since July 2004 on Saturn’s 62 known moons, and recorded enough data for approximately 4,000 scientific papers.
But now Cassini’s days are finally numbered. Fuel is low and to avoid any chance of the craft ever colliding with one of the many moons that has the potential of supporting indigenous microbial life, it is being sent in a nose dive into Saturn.
In doing this, NASA believes it will destroy any microbes that hitched a ride from Earth and survived all this time, to avoid any unintended contamination of the moons they might later want to study.

Related Articles

DUBAI: NASA is about to send one of its spacecraft that has been researching Saturn to a fiery death, to avoid any alien life forms contaminating surrounding planets.
The Cassini spacecraft is due to complete its 13-year mission in mid-September – sending data back to scientists until the very end.
The space experts have said the mission has been “insanely, wildly, beautifully successful,” sending more information from Saturn than ever before.
On the fatal day Cassini will make a final dive between the planet’s rings, toward its surface, causing it to burn up in the atmosphere.
When the craft was first sent into space no one expected it to be such a success. It discovered that Saturn has seasons, that the moon “Titan” looks like Earth in its early stages, and that another moon “Enceladus” could support life.
“The mission has been insanely, wildly, beautifully successful, and it’s coming to an end in about two weeks,” Cassini program scientist, Curt Niebur said.
Data will be sent back to Earth up until the end when it is expected to lose contact at 10:54 a.m. (GMT) according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Cassini’s mission has sent information back since July 2004 on Saturn’s 62 known moons, and recorded enough data for approximately 4,000 scientific papers.
But now Cassini’s days are finally numbered. Fuel is low and to avoid any chance of the craft ever colliding with one of the many moons that has the potential of supporting indigenous microbial life, it is being sent in a nose dive into Saturn.
In doing this, NASA believes it will destroy any microbes that hitched a ride from Earth and survived all this time, to avoid any unintended contamination of the moons they might later want to study.
Tags: NASA Saturn Cassini space space exploration

Comments

MORE FROM Science & Technology

NASA spacecraft to be sent to fiery death to stop alien invasion

DUBAI: NASA is about to send one of its spacecraft that has been researching Saturn to a fiery...

Private companies drive ‘new space race’ at NASA center

CAPE CANAVERAL, USA: For the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011, NASA...

NASA spacecraft to be sent to fiery death to stop alien invasion
Private companies drive ‘new space race’ at NASA center
Scientists say global warming makes storms, like Harvey, wetter
Some birds smell to navigate, experiment shows
Scientists: Climate change could cause storms like Harvey
In new leap for AI: computer chips that can smell
Latest News
8 dead in Central African Republic clashes says UN
NASA spacecraft to be sent to fiery death to stop alien invasion
South African student splurges after $1-million error
1 views
US-led strike in Syria blocks Daesh fighters evacuated from Lebanon
479 views
Pakistan National Assembly condemns Trump’s ‘hostile’ comments
54 views
Heavy rains kill five in India’s financial hub
61 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR