  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 10 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Iran warns Kirkuk over Iraqi Kurdistan referendum

AFP |
Members of the Kirkuk Provincial Council vote on the referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq August 29, 2017. (Reuters)
TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday warned the Iraqi province of Kirkuk against taking part in next month’s Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum, saying it is “wrong, provocative and unacceptable.”
The council in Kirkuk, an ethnically mixed region under Baghdad’s control, voted Tuesday to take part in the referendum, a move the Iraqi central government denounced as illegal and unconstitutional.
The plans to hold the Sept. 25 referendum have been criticized by neighboring Turkey and Iran, which have large Kurdish minority populations.
On Wednesday, Iran said “the Kirkuk council’s decision to take part in the Kurdistan region’s referendum is wrong, provocative and unacceptable.”
A statement from the Foreign Ministry described as “dangerous” the referendum it said had been rejected by the Iraqi central government, the UN, many countries in the region and beyond.
It “does not help recent dialogues in Baghdad to resolve existing issues and will affect Iraq’s national capacity and power in stabilizing that country’s victories over terrorism,” the statement quoted ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran warns against this wrong decision which is a clear breach of Iraq’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty and stresses again that... any measure creating new crises in the region and borders of Iraq’s neighbors will be intolerable.”
Kirkuk, an oil-rich province made up of Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen, is under Baghdad’s control but is claimed by the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region.
The Iraqi Kurdistan referendum is non-binding but could lead to independence.
TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday warned the Iraqi province of Kirkuk against taking part in next month’s Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum, saying it is “wrong, provocative and unacceptable.”
The council in Kirkuk, an ethnically mixed region under Baghdad’s control, voted Tuesday to take part in the referendum, a move the Iraqi central government denounced as illegal and unconstitutional.
The plans to hold the Sept. 25 referendum have been criticized by neighboring Turkey and Iran, which have large Kurdish minority populations.
On Wednesday, Iran said “the Kirkuk council’s decision to take part in the Kurdistan region’s referendum is wrong, provocative and unacceptable.”
A statement from the Foreign Ministry described as “dangerous” the referendum it said had been rejected by the Iraqi central government, the UN, many countries in the region and beyond.
It “does not help recent dialogues in Baghdad to resolve existing issues and will affect Iraq’s national capacity and power in stabilizing that country’s victories over terrorism,” the statement quoted ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran warns against this wrong decision which is a clear breach of Iraq’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty and stresses again that... any measure creating new crises in the region and borders of Iraq’s neighbors will be intolerable.”
Kirkuk, an oil-rich province made up of Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen, is under Baghdad’s control but is claimed by the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region.
The Iraqi Kurdistan referendum is non-binding but could lead to independence.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Iran warns Kirkuk over Iraqi Kurdistan referendum

TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday warned the Iraqi province of Kirkuk against taking part in next month’s...

US-led strike in Syria blocks Daesh fighters evacuated from Lebanon

BEIRUT: The US-led coalition carried out an air strike on Wednesday to block Daesh group fighters...

Iran warns Kirkuk over Iraqi Kurdistan referendum
US-led strike in Syria blocks Daesh fighters evacuated from Lebanon
Jordan border crossing with Iraq to reopen in major boost to ties
64 dead in clashes between Syria regime and Daesh: monitor
Cause of Dubai's Torch Tower blaze revealed
Dubai Ruler approves construction of 500km of cycle track
Latest News
Iran warns Kirkuk over Iraqi Kurdistan referendum
UN: Trump may be inciting violence against media
11 views
Diana’s tragic death spawned web of conspiracy theories
16 views
8 dead in Central African Republic clashes says UN
49 views
NASA spacecraft to be sent to fiery death to stop alien invasion
60 views
South African student splurges after $1-million error
68 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR