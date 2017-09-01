  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Hajj pilgrims return to Mina for ‘stoning of Satan’ ritual

Arab News |
Pilgrims take part in the ‘stoning of Satan’ ritual, where they throw pebbles at the largest of three pillars called Aqaba, symbolizing the devil. (AN photo)
Male pilgrims clad in Ihram, a two-piece seamless white garment, were also seen having their heads shaved, another important rite of the pilgrimage. (AN photo)
Making their way from Muzdalifah where they will spend most of the night, 2 million pilgrims will undertake a number of rituals to complete their Hajj pilgrimage. (AN photo)
MINA: After a spiritually intense day on the plains of Arafat, Hajj pilgrims returned to Mina on Friday, the first day of Eid.
Making their way from Muzdalifa where they spent most of the night, 2 million pilgrims will undertake a number of rituals to complete their Hajj pilgrimage.
Walking on Mina’s winding streets, pilgrims headed to the Jamrat with the help of volunteers and security officials who provided directions to those who got lost in their way and cooling them with water to make their journey more comfortable to the vast multi-storied complex north of the tented city.
Inside the cooled and spacious Jamrat building, pilgrims took part in the ‘stoning of Satan’ ritual, where they threw pebbles at the largest of three pillars called Aqaba, symbolizing the devil.
Pilgrims spread across the length of the elliptical-shaped pillar and hurled stones in an orderly manner.
Male pilgrims clad in Ihram, a two-piece seamless white garment, were also seen having their heads shaved, another important rite of the pilgrimage.
For the next three days pilgrims will be sleeping in Mina to complete their pilgrimage.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman reviewed security arrangements from Mina on Thursday evening, while Makkah Governor Khalid Al-Faisal said the Arafat phase of the Hajj was a success.

