After 15 years, Palestinian siblings reunited in Mina

MINA: Palestinian siblings Samir and Bushra have been reunited in Mina after a 15-year separation due to insecurity in the occupied Palestinian territories, and Samir’s migration to Australia.

Bushra, a guest of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj and Umrah Program, could not control her emotions as she saw her brother.

She said she still remembers the last time they were together. “Praise to Allah, on the first day of Eid Al-Adha we met again as pilgrims,” she added.

Samir said he used to despair at not seeing his sister, and thanked Allah and King Salman for being able to do so.

Samir said there was no prior coordination with Bushra to perform Hajj.

