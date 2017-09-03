Saudi Arabia represents the heart of the Muslim world, strives to achieve solidarity, says King Salman

JEDDAH: King Salman on Saturday held the annual reception at Mina Palace for heads of state, Islamic dignitaries, guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, guests of government bodies and heads of delegations and pilgrim affairs offices who performed Hajj rituals this year.

At the outset of the reception, King Salman shook hands with Sudan’s President Omar Al-Bashir; Gambia’s President Adama Baro; Comoros President Osman Ghazali; Yemen’s Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmr; Egypt’s Prime Minister Sherif Ismail; Egypt’s Grand Mufti Shawki Allam; Princes Hashem and Hamzah bin Al-Hussein of Jordan; Iraq’s Representative Council Speaker Salim Al-Jubouri; Jordan’s House of Representatives Speaker Atef Tarawneh; Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki; Niger’s National Assembly President Ousseini Tinni; Mauritius Vice Prime Minister Showkutally Soodhun; Bangladesh’s former President Hussain Mohammed Ershad; Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Ilyas Umakhanov; Afghanistan’s former Vice President and current Chairman of High Peace Council Mohammed Karim Khalili; Comoros Vice President Abdallah Sarouma; Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Najib Mikati; and senior officials from a number of Islamic countries.

“I welcome you from these holy places to which the hearts of all Muslims are inclined. I congratulate you on the blessed Eid Al-Adha, praying to Allah Almighty to accept pilgrims’ Hajj and prayers, praising Him that pilgrims perform their Hajj rituals in tranquility, security and ease,” said the king.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has utilized all its human and material potentials to enable pilgrims to easily perform Hajj. We are determined — with Allah’s help — to proceed in achieving the highest level of services for the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites within an integrated system aiming to increase the facilitation of Hajj performance and the safety of the visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque. We are completing in our works the gigantic efforts exerted by the kings of this blessed country since the era of its founder late King Abdul Aziz (May Allah bestow mercy upon his soul),” he added.

“The arms of terrorism have sought to harm the holy sites without any consideration to their sanctities. However, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — with Allah’s help and in cooperation with the Kingdom’s brothers and friends — have achieved great successes in eradicating terrorism and drying up its sources firmly and persistently,” the king continued.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents the heart of the Muslim world. Therefore, it senses the hopes and pains of Muslims everywhere, strives to achieve unity, cooperation and solidarity in our Muslim world, and achieves security and peace in the whole world. I pray to Allah Almighty to help our brothers the pilgrims of the Grand Holy Mosque to complete Hajj rituals and return home safely. I wish that you are well every year. May Allah’s peace, mercy and blessings be upon you.”

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Salih Bentin, delivered a speech in which he congratulated King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Arab and Islamic nations on Eid Al-Adha, praying to Allah Almighty to repeat it to all in peace, progress and prosperity.

He said: “The leadership of our blessed country since the era of the founder, the late King Abdul Aziz, and thus far bears with all honesty, faithfulness and sincerity the honor of the responsibility of serving the Two Holy Mosques and their care, as well as serving pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors to enable them perform their ritual easily and comfortably.”

Minister of Islamic Affairs and Traditional Education of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Ahmed Ould Ahl Dawood, delivered a speech on behalf of the guests and heads of delegations of the Islamic countries participating in this year’s Hajj season, during which he congratulated King Salman and the crown prince on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha and the great facilities and services being provided to the pilgrims.

