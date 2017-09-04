Daesh convoy in Syrian desert splits into two groups

BEIRUT: A convoy of Daesh militants and their families, who had withdrawn from the barren Lebanese border areas to travel to Deir Ezzor in Syria, has spilt in two after becoming stranded in the desert.

The US-led international coalition to fight Daesh said some buses stayed in the desert while others were making their way back to Lebanese government-controlled areas.

A Syrian opposition member living in a refugee camp in Lebanon told Arab News that there are “five buses still stranded in the desert, but they do not contain Daesh leaders or high-ranking members of the group, (there are only) foot soldiers with their families and some luggage.”

The source, who belongs to the Free Syrian Army, added: “The Syrian regime and Hezbollah (members) who have been escorting the convoy since its departure from the barrens changed the path of many buses in the convoy to the T-4 (Tiyas) military air base, which is controlled by the regime forces. These buses carry Daesh leaders and they took a military road to the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, where the last checkpoint of the regime (forces) is located.”

The last stage of the exchange deal between Daesh and Hezbollah — which stipulates the release of a Hezbollah fighter held by Daesh, after the arrival of the militants in Deir Ezzor — is still pending.

A relative of the prisoner told Arab News that Hezbollah had at first arranged for celebrations to mark his release and return to his family. “But (Hezbollah) canceled the arrangements two days ago due to the obstructions (to the) Daesh convoy,” the relative said.

The deal between Hezbollah and Daesh involved the movement of 331 civilians and 308 militants to Deir Ezzor, after the Lebanese Army expelled them from the border areas after a fierce battle.

Hezbollah objected of the obstruction to the path of the convoy. It said in a statement that “the American objective of this action is something else which has nothing to do with fighting Daesh.”

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem, accused the US of obstructing the last stage of the exchange deal. This is because the US does not want a victory by Hezbollah, nor for Daesh to be defeated despite claims to the contrary, Qassem said.

Samir Geagea, executive chairman of the Lebanese Forces, said on his Twitter account that the Hezbollah position regarding the Daesh convoy “raises many questions and doubts … I tried in the past 48 hours to find an explanation for it but I couldn’t.”

Hadi Hobeich, a member of the Future Movement parliamentary bloc, criticized Hezbollah’s call for the international community to intervene. “We just want our soldiers to return alive. Unfortunately, they returned as martyrs and we paid a heavy price,” he said.

