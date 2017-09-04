  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Trump to end protections for young immigrant ‘Dreamers’: report

World

Trump to end protections for young immigrant ‘Dreamers’: report

Agence France Presse |
Young immigrants and supporters walk holding signs during a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, California on September 1, 2017. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has decided to end a popular program that shields hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation, while deferring enforcement for six months, Politico reported Sunday.
The online news outlet said the plan would give Congress, where many in his own party support the so-called “Dreamers” program, time to come up with a replacement before the grace period expires.
Trump was scheduled to announce his decision on Tuesday, but Politico said he had already made up his mind and White House aides had met Sunday to plan the rollout.
The New York Times also reported that Trump was strongly considering ending the program after a six month delay, but said officials cautioned that he could still change his mind.
Known as DACA for Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals, the program was put into effect in 2012 by president Barack Obama, allowing an estimated 800,000 undocumented immigrants to stay in the country for renewable two-year periods to study or work if they had come to the United States before age 16.
Trump, whose anti-immigrant rhetoric helped propel him to the White House, made ending the program a top campaign promise, although once in office he appeared to soften his stance.
Politico said Attorney General Jeff Sessions persuaded Trump to kick the program to Congress, arguing that the legislature — not the executive — was responsible for writing immigration law.
Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, have defended the program.
“These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don’t know another home,” Ryan said in a radio interview on Friday. “And so I really do believe there needs to be a legislative solution.”
In a letter to the White House and top Republicans and Democrats in Congress, business leaders — including executives at Cisco, eBay, Facebook, Marriott and Microsoft — warned of the moral and economic impact of dismantling the program.

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has decided to end a popular program that shields hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation, while deferring enforcement for six months, Politico reported Sunday.
The online news outlet said the plan would give Congress, where many in his own party support the so-called “Dreamers” program, time to come up with a replacement before the grace period expires.
Trump was scheduled to announce his decision on Tuesday, but Politico said he had already made up his mind and White House aides had met Sunday to plan the rollout.
The New York Times also reported that Trump was strongly considering ending the program after a six month delay, but said officials cautioned that he could still change his mind.
Known as DACA for Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals, the program was put into effect in 2012 by president Barack Obama, allowing an estimated 800,000 undocumented immigrants to stay in the country for renewable two-year periods to study or work if they had come to the United States before age 16.
Trump, whose anti-immigrant rhetoric helped propel him to the White House, made ending the program a top campaign promise, although once in office he appeared to soften his stance.
Politico said Attorney General Jeff Sessions persuaded Trump to kick the program to Congress, arguing that the legislature — not the executive — was responsible for writing immigration law.
Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, have defended the program.
“These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don’t know another home,” Ryan said in a radio interview on Friday. “And so I really do believe there needs to be a legislative solution.”
In a letter to the White House and top Republicans and Democrats in Congress, business leaders — including executives at Cisco, eBay, Facebook, Marriott and Microsoft — warned of the moral and economic impact of dismantling the program.
Tags: United States immigration

Comments

MORE FROM World

BBC Burma pulls Myanmar TV deal over Rohingya ‘censorship’

YANGON: The BBC’s Burmese language service on Monday said it was pulling a broadcasting deal with a...

Suu Kyi and Myanmar face chorus of anger over Rohingya crisis

YANGON: Muslim countries in Asia led a growing chorus of criticism on Monday aimed at Myanmar and...

BBC Burma pulls Myanmar TV deal over Rohingya ‘censorship’
Suu Kyi and Myanmar face chorus of anger over Rohingya crisis
Stop this bloodshed: Chechen leader
India probes if shortage of oxygen supplies killed 30 infants
Taiwan’s unpopular premier resigns
Two suspected rebels killed in Indian Kashmir gunbattle
Latest News
BBC Burma pulls Myanmar TV deal over Rohingya ‘censorship’
94 views
Suu Kyi and Myanmar face chorus of anger over Rohingya crisis
74 views
Stop this bloodshed: Chechen leader
97 views
China to call on Denmark to help build offshore wind farm
38 views
Spanish man files paternity suit against Julio Iglesias
117 views
India probes if shortage of oxygen supplies killed 30 infants
122 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR