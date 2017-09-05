  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 47 min 8 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

OIC condemns abuses against Rohingya in Myanmar

ARAB NEWS |
Smoke billows above what is believed to be a burning village in Myanmar's Rakhine state as members of the Rohingya Muslim minority take shelter in a no-man's land between Bangladesh and Myanmar in Ukhia on Monday. (AFP)
JEDDAH: The Independent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state, Myanmar.
The IPHRC called on all OIC member states, especially neighboring countries, to urge Myanmar to uphold its obligation to promote and protect the human rights of its Rohingya minority, and to voice their concerns at all appropriate international forums, including the UN Human Rights Council and the Security Council.
The IPHRC said it will continue to closely follow the situation, and will explore opportunities with concerned stakeholders to mitigate the plight of the Rohingya.
The commission renewed its call for Myanmar to allow a fact-finding visit and the establishment of an OIC office to disburse humanitarian aid in Rakhine.
The UN estimates that 60,000 Rohingya have fled escalating violence and mass killings in Myanmar.
The recent security operations, including the apparent arson attacks against Rohingya villages, ill treatment of civilians including torture, rape and extrajudicial killings, are a matter of grave concern for the entire international community, in particular all Muslims around the world.
Around 27,000 have crossed into Bangladesh since Friday, and a further 20,000 remain stuck between the two countries.
The UN and international human rights organizations have warned that if human rights concerns are not properly addressed, and if people remain politically and economically marginalized, people will become increasingly vulnerable to radicalization and recruitment by extremists.
The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) has suspended aid work in Rakhine, citing safety concerns. The suspension will affect 250,000 people, it said.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: The Independent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state, Myanmar.
The IPHRC called on all OIC member states, especially neighboring countries, to urge Myanmar to uphold its obligation to promote and protect the human rights of its Rohingya minority, and to voice their concerns at all appropriate international forums, including the UN Human Rights Council and the Security Council.
The IPHRC said it will continue to closely follow the situation, and will explore opportunities with concerned stakeholders to mitigate the plight of the Rohingya.
The commission renewed its call for Myanmar to allow a fact-finding visit and the establishment of an OIC office to disburse humanitarian aid in Rakhine.
The UN estimates that 60,000 Rohingya have fled escalating violence and mass killings in Myanmar.
The recent security operations, including the apparent arson attacks against Rohingya villages, ill treatment of civilians including torture, rape and extrajudicial killings, are a matter of grave concern for the entire international community, in particular all Muslims around the world.
Around 27,000 have crossed into Bangladesh since Friday, and a further 20,000 remain stuck between the two countries.
The UN and international human rights organizations have warned that if human rights concerns are not properly addressed, and if people remain politically and economically marginalized, people will become increasingly vulnerable to radicalization and recruitment by extremists.
The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) has suspended aid work in Rakhine, citing safety concerns. The suspension will affect 250,000 people, it said.
Tags: OIC Organization of Islamic Cooperation Saudi Arabia

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Demolition, cleaning work in Al-Masoura district complete

EASTERN PROVINCE: The Eastern Province governorate has completed demolition, removal and cleaning...

Palestinian pilgrim: King Salman’s Hajj gift relieved pain of son’s death

MAKKAH: Palestinian press photographer Rami Fathi never thought his hobby would be the cause of his...

Demolition, cleaning work in Al-Masoura district complete
Palestinian pilgrim: King Salman’s Hajj gift relieved pain of son’s death
Saudi teen promotes passion for cycling outdoors
OIC condemns abuses against Rohingya in Myanmar
MERS claims 2; 3 new cases recorded this week after lull
Saudi Arabia offers utmost care to recovering addicts: Nebras chief
Latest News
Demolition, cleaning work in Al-Masoura district complete
245 views
Caribbean girds for Hurricane Irma threat
115 views
After Harvey, insurance drones take to the Texas skies
98 views
South Korea navy holds major live-fire drills in warning to North
65 views
Boko Haram attacks kill 400 since April: Amnesty
115 views
Palestinian pilgrim: King Salman’s Hajj gift relieved pain of son’s death
400 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR