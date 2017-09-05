OIC condemns abuses against Rohingya in Myanmar

JEDDAH: The Independent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state, Myanmar.

The IPHRC called on all OIC member states, especially neighboring countries, to urge Myanmar to uphold its obligation to promote and protect the human rights of its Rohingya minority, and to voice their concerns at all appropriate international forums, including the UN Human Rights Council and the Security Council.

The IPHRC said it will continue to closely follow the situation, and will explore opportunities with concerned stakeholders to mitigate the plight of the Rohingya.

The commission renewed its call for Myanmar to allow a fact-finding visit and the establishment of an OIC office to disburse humanitarian aid in Rakhine.

The UN estimates that 60,000 Rohingya have fled escalating violence and mass killings in Myanmar.

The recent security operations, including the apparent arson attacks against Rohingya villages, ill treatment of civilians including torture, rape and extrajudicial killings, are a matter of grave concern for the entire international community, in particular all Muslims around the world.

Around 27,000 have crossed into Bangladesh since Friday, and a further 20,000 remain stuck between the two countries.

The UN and international human rights organizations have warned that if human rights concerns are not properly addressed, and if people remain politically and economically marginalized, people will become increasingly vulnerable to radicalization and recruitment by extremists.

The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) has suspended aid work in Rakhine, citing safety concerns. The suspension will affect 250,000 people, it said.

