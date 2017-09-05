  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi teen promotes passion for cycling outdoors

LULWA SHALHOUB |
Nadima Abulaynain and other young Saudi women have been increasingly proactive in introducing fitness into their daily lives in recent years. (AN photo)
JEDDAH: Nadima Abulaynain, 18, is setting the scene for women who are keen to cycle the streets of Jeddah.
“I’ve liked riding a bicycle since I was a child,” the high school student told Arab News. “Why not spread interest in the activity and help other try it?”
All she needed was a bicycle, a helmet and social media to start a cycling club. Abulaynain started with her family, encouraging them to start cycling around their house in Jeddah.
“In the beginning, people were surprised to see us on the road in the neighborhood. They then became more supportive.”
She started an Instagram page, posting photos of her family’s cycling. The page soon became popular, which “I didn’t expect,” Abulaynain said.
She started a WhatsApp group for those interested in cycling to agree on a time and place to meet.
“We started meeting every Saturday and Wednesday for an hour or an hour and a half. We helped each other.”
She said some lacked the skills to ride a bicycle, but were interested in the activity. Abulaynain wears a helmet on top of her headscarf.
“Nothing in Islam forbids sports,” she said, adding that her school supports the activity she is trying to promote.
A few months after she started the club, she and her group had to stop because “it came to our attention that we needed to have permits to be able to keep our cycling group active.” They have applied for the permits, and are waiting to hear back from the governorate.
The group consists of 20 members, and is open to anyone who wishes to join. Her Instagram page is under Jeddah Woman Cyclist (@Jeddah_Woman), which directs those who are interested to a form they need to fill out in order to join. The form includes health and safety information.
Abulaynain and other young Saudi women have been increasingly proactive in introducing fitness into their daily lives in recent years.
Many women have even turned their passion for physical activity into home businesses, including zumba, Pilates, yoga and kickboxing classes.
A 2014 report by the National Health Information Center of the Saudi Health Ministry said only 29 percent of women in Saudi Arabia include physical activity in their daily lives. The report linked lack of physical activity to diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Nadima Abulaynain, 18, is setting the scene for women who are keen to cycle the streets of Jeddah.
“I’ve liked riding a bicycle since I was a child,” the high school student told Arab News. “Why not spread interest in the activity and help other try it?”
All she needed was a bicycle, a helmet and social media to start a cycling club. Abulaynain started with her family, encouraging them to start cycling around their house in Jeddah.
“In the beginning, people were surprised to see us on the road in the neighborhood. They then became more supportive.”
She started an Instagram page, posting photos of her family’s cycling. The page soon became popular, which “I didn’t expect,” Abulaynain said.
She started a WhatsApp group for those interested in cycling to agree on a time and place to meet.
“We started meeting every Saturday and Wednesday for an hour or an hour and a half. We helped each other.”
She said some lacked the skills to ride a bicycle, but were interested in the activity. Abulaynain wears a helmet on top of her headscarf.
“Nothing in Islam forbids sports,” she said, adding that her school supports the activity she is trying to promote.
A few months after she started the club, she and her group had to stop because “it came to our attention that we needed to have permits to be able to keep our cycling group active.” They have applied for the permits, and are waiting to hear back from the governorate.
The group consists of 20 members, and is open to anyone who wishes to join. Her Instagram page is under Jeddah Woman Cyclist (@Jeddah_Woman), which directs those who are interested to a form they need to fill out in order to join. The form includes health and safety information.
Abulaynain and other young Saudi women have been increasingly proactive in introducing fitness into their daily lives in recent years.
Many women have even turned their passion for physical activity into home businesses, including zumba, Pilates, yoga and kickboxing classes.
A 2014 report by the National Health Information Center of the Saudi Health Ministry said only 29 percent of women in Saudi Arabia include physical activity in their daily lives. The report linked lack of physical activity to diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.
Tags: Saudi Arabia Jeddah Riyadh cycling

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Demolition, cleaning work in Al-Masoura district complete

EASTERN PROVINCE: The Eastern Province governorate has completed demolition, removal and cleaning...

Palestinian pilgrim: King Salman’s Hajj gift relieved pain of son’s death

MAKKAH: Palestinian press photographer Rami Fathi never thought his hobby would be the cause of his...

Demolition, cleaning work in Al-Masoura district complete
Palestinian pilgrim: King Salman’s Hajj gift relieved pain of son’s death
Saudi teen promotes passion for cycling outdoors
OIC condemns abuses against Rohingya in Myanmar
MERS claims 2; 3 new cases recorded this week after lull
Saudi Arabia offers utmost care to recovering addicts: Nebras chief
Latest News
Slow justice in Philippines as drug war rages
Reduce food waste with these four easy hacks
16 views
Demolition, cleaning work in Al-Masoura district complete
748 views
Caribbean girds for Hurricane Irma threat
364 views
After Harvey, insurance drones take to the Texas skies
304 views
South Korea navy holds major live-fire drills in warning to North
215 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR