Le Beck launches security app for MENA region

Le Beck International, a specialist security and risk management consultancy with offices in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, has launched a new security mobile application — MENAlert. The app provides real-time information and valuable analysis of current security events across the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as select major global incidents. The MENAlert application, a trademark of Le Beck aims to promote safety awareness and preparedness among individuals and businesses.

“MENAlert provides users with timely, credible and relevant alerts, reports and analysis on the most significant security, political, economic, and environmental events unfolding in the region. All content is compiled by Le Beck’s expert analysts who are located in key regional and global touch points, enabling for extensive coverage with detailed context and forecast,” a press release said.

Le Beck CEO Anthony Tesar said: “We live in a time of information overload where we are constantly bombarded with news from a variety of sources. The MENAlert app has been developed to cut through the clutter and provide users with the most relevant and credible content. It hones in on the core issues and gives an unbiased, holistic overview of both the macro and micro-impacts of these security-related events. Our offering is also unique in that it focuses on MENA, which as a region is prone to volatility and fast-changing dynamics.”

The app also gives access to periodic studies compiled by Le Beck’s analysts who examine in detail pressing issues affecting the world today. MENAlert is available to both individual and corporate subscribers and can be viewed on all iPhones and Android devices.

“The MENAlert App is an extension of our service offering and will boost the security consultancy aspect of our business. Until recently we were sending daily security briefs to an expanding database of contacts and noticed that demand for this service was growing. We therefore decided to improve this platform, enhance it, and open it up for mass subscription — we wanted to create a highly informative tool for this region that can be useful to anyone from corporate executives and security managers to journalists, academics and students,” Tesar said.

“We plan to expand this service in time and roll it out across other regions in the form of ASIAlert and AFRICAlert,” he added.

