  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Business & Economy

Lingerie tycoon plans £250 million Dubai property sale using Bitcoin

Sean Cronin |
Lingerie tycoon Michelle Mone plans to offer a £250 million development in the heart of Dubai for sale to purchasers using Bitcoin. (@MichelleMone)
LONDON: Lingerie tycoon Michelle Mone and partner Doug Barrowman plan to offer a £250 million development in the heart of Dubai for sale to purchasers using Bitcoin.

The businesswoman who founded the Ultimo lingerie range and was nicknamed ‘Baroness Bra’ when she became a British parliamentarian, has launched a site offering the first property development for sale using the crypto-currency.

She has teamed up with Doug Barrowman, the chairman of the Knox group of companies to launch Aston Property Ventures.

“I am thrilled to be launching a project of this scale as a step in the property development business. This is also a natural progression from the launch of Michelle Mone Interiors – bringing together my two passions in business for the first time; design and property,” said Baroness Mone.

Investors are being offered 150 apartments located in Dubai Science Park which are being developed by Dubai-based Aston Developments. The project is due to complete in Sept. 2019.

Studio apartments will start from 27 bitcoins ($124,000) with packages for interior design services and furniture available using bitcoins.

Aston claims investors can expect to receive rental returns of nine percent following handover.

“I wanted to offer the property, tech and blockchain community a unique and exclusive opportunity by merging the property and tech sectors together in a true first for the industry,” said Doug Barrowman. “Bitcoin’s meteoric rise in a few short years means it’s now the world’s leading cryptocurrency. This is exactly why we are the first property development ever to be priced in Bitcoin.

After a rampant rally in recent months, Bitcoin has fallen sharply since Sept.1 losing about 20 percent against the dollar.

The launch of the Bitcoin property development in Dubai comes just days before the annual Cityscape property exhibition where developers compete to grab the headlines surrounding the latest real estate launches.

Competition for investors is expected to be fierce amid a subdued residential property market where a glut of new homes is weighing heavily on prices.

In 2016, house prices in Dubai fell by between eight and 11 percent, according to credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s, which forecasts a continued fall in property prices and rents across the emirate throughout 2017.

Related Articles

LONDON: Lingerie tycoon Michelle Mone and partner Doug Barrowman plan to offer a £250 million development in the heart of Dubai for sale to purchasers using Bitcoin.

The businesswoman who founded the Ultimo lingerie range and was nicknamed ‘Baroness Bra’ when she became a British parliamentarian, has launched a site offering the first property development for sale using the crypto-currency.

She has teamed up with Doug Barrowman, the chairman of the Knox group of companies to launch Aston Property Ventures.

“I am thrilled to be launching a project of this scale as a step in the property development business. This is also a natural progression from the launch of Michelle Mone Interiors – bringing together my two passions in business for the first time; design and property,” said Baroness Mone.

Investors are being offered 150 apartments located in Dubai Science Park which are being developed by Dubai-based Aston Developments. The project is due to complete in Sept. 2019.

Studio apartments will start from 27 bitcoins ($124,000) with packages for interior design services and furniture available using bitcoins.

Aston claims investors can expect to receive rental returns of nine percent following handover.

“I wanted to offer the property, tech and blockchain community a unique and exclusive opportunity by merging the property and tech sectors together in a true first for the industry,” said Doug Barrowman. “Bitcoin’s meteoric rise in a few short years means it’s now the world’s leading cryptocurrency. This is exactly why we are the first property development ever to be priced in Bitcoin.

After a rampant rally in recent months, Bitcoin has fallen sharply since Sept.1 losing about 20 percent against the dollar.

The launch of the Bitcoin property development in Dubai comes just days before the annual Cityscape property exhibition where developers compete to grab the headlines surrounding the latest real estate launches.

Competition for investors is expected to be fierce amid a subdued residential property market where a glut of new homes is weighing heavily on prices.

In 2016, house prices in Dubai fell by between eight and 11 percent, according to credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s, which forecasts a continued fall in property prices and rents across the emirate throughout 2017.
Tags: Michelle Mone Dubai Knox group bitcoin

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Lingerie tycoon plans £250 million Dubai property sale using Bitcoin

LONDON: Lingerie tycoon Michelle Mone and partner Doug Barrowman plan to offer a £250 million...

Australia economy strengthens after weak start to year

SYDNEY: Australia’s economy has shrugged off a sluggish start to the year, boosted by government...

Lingerie tycoon plans £250 million Dubai property sale using Bitcoin
Australia economy strengthens after weak start to year
GE hosts ME’s first Predix-powered industrial Internet hackathon
Le Beck launches security app for MENA region
SEC volunteer team helps Hajj pilgrims
Panasonic brings Urban Audio series to the region
Latest News
Lingerie tycoon plans £250 million Dubai property sale using Bitcoin
215 views
Indians say Chinese state media video is racist
154 views
Calling all art fans: Louvre Abu Dhabi opening date announced
358 views
Lebanon identifies bodies of soldiers killed while in Daesh hands
316 views
New York fashion kicks off with millennials on the mind
260 views
Poverty drives child soldiers into Afghanistan’s endless war
398 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR